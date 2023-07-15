Discovery of Tryptophan Molecules in Interstellar Medium near Star-Forming Regions

Astronomers using the Spitzer Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery regarding amino acids in star-forming regions. They found that the interstellar medium near star-forming regions, particularly the Perseus molecular cloud, is rich in tryptophan molecules. Tryptophan is one of the 20 key amino acids necessary for the functioning of organisms on Earth.

The scientists analyzed the spectrum in the infrared band and identified the unique spectral line characteristics of tryptophan molecules. This finding adds to previous research that amino acids, important for the synthesis of complex protein molecules, are not only commonly found in meteorites but also exist in disks of gas and dust around young stars.

This breakthrough has motivated scientists to continue searching for other amino acid molecules, both in the Perseus molecular cloud and in other star-forming regions. The discovery suggests that planet-forming regions could potentially have the necessary components for building and synthesizing protein molecules, which would play a significant role in the evolution of organisms on exoplanets.

IC 348, the star-forming region studied, is relatively young compared to our solar system, being only about 2 to 3 million years old. It is an open star cluster consisting of approximately 400 stars and has a mass about 10,000 times that of the sun. It is the closest star-forming region to Earth within 1,000 light-years.

The lead scientist, Susana Iglesias-Groth, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), expressed her excitement about the discovery. She highlighted the potential of planet-forming regions to contain the necessary components for building and synthesizing protein molecules, crucial for the evolution of life on exoplanets.

Iglesias-Groth also revealed that she had used the Spitzer Space Telescope in the past to discover fullerene (C60), a substance that can form the basis of life. During the recent observations of IC 348, her team found a dense molecular cloud containing various molecules such as hydrogen, hydroxyl, water, carbon dioxide, ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, ethane, hexatriyne, and benzene.

These molecules, produced by the gas or dust disk around the protostar, could potentially be found on the surface of planets or sealed in dust disks and transported to other planets through processes like collisions with asteroids. If these molecules reach a planet, they could play a pivotal role in chemical substance conversion processes and be involved in the synthesis of complex proteins, contributing to the evolution of life.

Iglesias-Groth intends to continue her research using the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to further investigate amino acids and more complex protein molecules in star-forming regions. The JWST’s advanced capabilities will make it easier to make further discoveries in this field.

This groundbreaking study, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, opens up new possibilities for understanding the origin of life and the potential for life on exoplanets. As scientists continue to explore the universe, the search for amino acids in star-forming regions will further our knowledge of the building blocks of life beyond Earth.

