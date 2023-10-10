Discriminatory algorithms, an important new law from New York

“The data with which the algorithms are trained have characteristics and issues that lead to models incorporating stereotypes and discrimination of gender, race, ethnicity and disability status. White supremacism, misogyny and ageism etc… are all too present in the training data: not only do they exceed their presence in relation to the average population but the creation of these models, with this data, can further amplify prejudices and damage” .

The point of view of Timnit Gebru, one of the greatest authorities on AI, fired on the spot by Google after the publication of his famous research on the risks of algorithms, gives pause for thought. Artificial intelligences (actually simple algorithms, but calling them AI is “cooler”) are now among us. It is difficult to think that companies will scale up, denying this type of innovation. The advantages of having synthetics that help, and amplify, the capabilities of (human) biologicals are obvious: faster processing times for large amounts of data, effective analysis capacity and, importantly, time savings and greater efficiency , leading to better quarterly margins.

In an ideal world, algorithms are the solution to all evils. However, we do not live in an ideal world, as Gebru can confirm.

One of the many problems of algorithms is their education (training dataset) and the incomplete amount of data that is used to “educate” synthetics. Gaps so large that they risk damaging companies or institutions that decide to rely on these synthetics: cases of racist algorithms are now sadly common (as highlighted by an article in the New York Times already in 2020). In the world of human resources, these algorithms are the most popular but the risks in their use continue to grow gradually: the greater the deployment of this software, the greater the problems recorded. Let’s take stock.

A NY law lays the foundations to counter the risks of discriminatory algorithms

This summer a law was passed that regulates the action of algorithms. Known as the “New York City Local Law 144”, is the first of its kind in the entire United States and brings a breath of fresh air to the world of algorithms, particularly to those companies that use algorithms during the process of selecting candidates’ CVs.

Apparently this law only has jurisdiction for the geographical area where it is active (i.e. for NY companies), however, if we consider the number of valuable NY companies and the number of people who apply, we can understand how this law goes beyond the geographical limits of the city. To put it simply, if an Italian citizen, or an Iranian citizen, applies for a position in a company based in NY, this law is valid to protect the individual candidate.

The first aspect of this law is that the companies involved will have to make public the fact that they use algorithms to discriminate CVs. Companies will then have to explain the “impact ratios” of the algorithms: it will have to be made public how the algorithm assigns scores to each candidate on average and on the basis of which specific discriminating factors this assignment takes place.

Companies that fail to comply with this law will be fined $375 for the first violation, $1350 for the second, $1500 for the third and each subsequent violation. To understand the economic significance of the impact of non-compliance with the law, just think of the fact that companies based in NY receive applications in the order of tens of thousands per month (at least those that receive such a large number of applications to have to resort to selection algorithms). Not being “compliant” with New York law could represent a significant cost for companies that use algorithms without respecting the dictates of the law in question.

Obviously the law itself can be improved but it creates an important precedent that other cities and nations can take inspiration from. Now all companies that have online application platforms (i.e. those that allow candidates to submit their applications/proposals independently directly from the online platform) have one or more automatic analysis and discrimination systems.

The scenario and past risks

If the scenario seems like a niche phenomenon, we should think again. In May 2023 Geoffrey Hinton, after leaving Google (but not kicked out like Gebru), appeared in the New York Times with a reflection. In the piece he warned of the risks of Artificial Intelligence, which he himself had helped create. Hinton is just the latest of the great AI experts, derogatorily nicknamed AI Doomers (catastrophists) by the world of Big Tech. Also in 2023, over 350 of these “catastrophists,” including Hinton and Altman, the creator of OpenAI, signed an open letter calling on companies and nations to mitigate the risks of massive deployment of synthetic self-determining (AI). Catastrophists have called the proliferation of intelligent synthetics a threat on par with a pandemic or nuclear war.

If the “Luddite” phenomenon seems exaggerated, we can observe a worrying historical precedent. Amazon used algorithms in its recruitment systems until 2018. It said it removed them after finding that the synthetics discriminated against women and African-American citizens.

The example of Amazon is only one of the most famous, but there are many coded biases that have been found: eyeglasses, veils on the head, disabled people, women, LGBTQ+ sexual orientation, etc. In 2022, a study from the University of Cambridge showed that human resources synthetics are complicated to manage correctly.

It remains to be seen what type of synthetics are used in human resources. The simplest are software that analyzes the words of the CV. But there are also chatbots that conduct online interviews to filter candidates, at least the first levels. The number and quality of software that potentially exploits discriminatory algorithms is very large.

History and future discrimination

In December 2021, the Data & Trust Alliance began a project to create a rating system for AI to discover which synthetics demonstrate coded bias behavior. In the group there are numerous companies that receive thousands of CVs every day: CVS Health, Deloitte, General Motors, Humana, IBM, Mastercard, Meta, Nike and Walmart. The media cheered this initiative; it remains to be seen to what extent the project is oriented towards effective activity in favor of the candidates, or whether it is an instrument of lobbying and media manipulation.

The problem with the law is that it crystallizes over time something that, by its current definition, is extremely fluid: 5 years ago generative algorithms were poorly known outside tech circles. In 5 years their evolution, even without this media vehemence that magnifies them every day, will be 10 times more advanced than today. The scenario of slow law and fast technology risks creating future misunderstandings or misinterpretations of the law. At least this is the thinking of Big Tech and all the other realities of the digital world which, while appreciating the legislator’s effort, observe it with discreet perplexity. One of the most criticized aspects is that law 144 will require an independent auditor who, external to all algorithm activities, can understand whether the company that uses them is compliant with the law.

The NY case is however a first step and, as confirmed recently in various newspapers, the newly passed law and its repercussions are also being carefully observed in Washington. The federal legislator, thanks also to the media cases of the wars on digital monopolies (Google and Amazon Vs Khan), wants to take on a more influential role in regulating this sector and protecting citizens. The NY law is destined to create an important precedent: the world of AI risks becoming more regulated. Good for citizens, a little less so for Big Tech which, until now, has used algorithms like a revolver in the Wild West.

breaking latest news © (Article protected by copyright)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

