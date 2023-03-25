[Discussion]Inventory of four mobile phone biometrics, which unlocking method do you like the most?

Now people’s mobile phones store more and more data related to personal privacy, covering a large amount of information such as finance, identity, and images. In order to allow users to use the device safely, the user verification method has also been upgraded. People can no longer be like the era of feature phones, where everyone’s mobile phone is unlocked and can be borrowed by others to watch at will.

Today, face and under-screen fingerprint unlocking has become the solution adopted by the most models, and it is also the most commonly used unlocking method for you and me. However, whether it is face or under-screen fingerprint unlocking, there are still some shortcomings. Today, let’s take stock of the biometric methods that have appeared on mobile phones in the past and their respective advantages and disadvantages.

Entity fingerprint unlock

As early as the 1990s, Siemens launched the mobile phone fingerprint recognition and unlocking function on mobile phones. For fingerprint recognition on smartphones, the initial fingerprint sensing area is mostly designed on the back of the phone, and there are still many inconveniences in use. Therefore, it later evolved into a “front unlock pie” designed on the front like the iPhone and early Samsung Galaxy series phones and integrated with the Home button, and a “side unlock pie” designed on the side like a SONY phone and integrated with the power button. “Two factions. With the pursuit of high screen-to-body ratio for mobile phones, “front unlocking” mobile phones have almost disappeared.

(Picture taken from Apple’s official website)

Fingerprint unlocking under the screen

In 2017, vivo introduced the fingerprint recognition and unlocking under the screen for the first time on the OLED screen of the mobile phone. The fast, convenient design without sacrificing the screen ratio was adopted by most mobile phone manufacturers except Apple, which was promoting Face ID at the time. In addition to optical screen fingerprint recognition, Qualcomm also launched the 3D Sonic Sensor technology based on ultrasonic waves, emphasizing that 3D depth information of fingerprint grooves can be detected through ultrasonic waves, so it has higher security.

The advantage of fingerprint unlocking under the screen is that it is integrated with the screen, so there will be a better full-screen experience; however, the recognition speed of fingerprint unlocking under the screen will be slightly slower than that of the physical fingerprint reader, especially the ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which is more susceptible to damage. The interference of the screen protector, so you must pay more attention when purchasing the protector.

​(picture taken from vivo official website)

iris unlock

Samsung adopted the iris recognition unlocking solution on the earlier Galaxy flagship smartphones. Compared with fingerprint unlocking, iris unlocking is more secure and accurate; but the disadvantages are also very obvious, such as high cost, operation steps Complicated, etc., the mobile phone needs to turn on the screen first, and then place the human eye on the designated area to complete the unlocking. The recognition speed is slightly slower than that of fingerprints and faces.

With the Galaxy S10 adopting the fingerprint unlocking function under the screen, Samsung also announced to bid farewell to the iris unlocking function; cause discussion.

(picture taken from Samsung official website)

face unlock

Although facial recognition unlocking has been used on mobile phones for many years, it has never become mainstream, and 2D facial recognition technology also has the problem of poor security. It wasn’t until 2017 with the release of the iPhone X that Apple boldly used the Face ID 3D face unlocking technology on the iPhone for mobile phone unlocking and mobile payment, which allowed face recognition unlocking to enter the mainstream market.

However, 3D face unlocking not only requires the sacrifice of screen space, but the configuration of 3D structured light face recognition components will also increase the cost of mobile phones. Especially with the rise of the epidemic, people generally need to wear masks, which has caused a lot of inconvenience in use. Therefore, most Android models also use fingerprint recognition to unlock.

(Picture taken from Apple’s official website)

Looking at the four biometric unlocking methods, we can see that people may care more about the speed and convenience of the unlocking method than the security. This is not difficult to imagine, after all, people now have to unlock their mobile phones hundreds of times a day, and the unlocking method is too cumbersome, and it is destined to be difficult to implement in the market. Which is your favorite way to unlock your phone? Or what kind of unlocking technology you hope to appear on mobile phones in the future, you might as well talk to everyone about your ideas.