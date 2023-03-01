Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the regional bonuses of “Disgaea 7” are now open. This work is expected to be released on May 25, 2023 (Thursday), and will be released on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4.

“Makai Senki DISGAEA” series is a strategy simulation RPG on the stage of “Makai”, which breaks the common sense, and describes the story of demons, angels, and brave men. The latest work in the series “Disgaea 7” is set on the stage of the Japanese-style demon world “Hinomoto Demon Group”. In addition to the charming characters and the necessary research elements of the series, it also has a new system that has been greatly upgraded and “breaks common sense”.

Special codes for Taiwan are now available. In addition, the number of special codes is limited, while supplies last. Please contact each store for details.

◆Taiwan region special offer——note paper

There are 25 note papers with 4 types of illustrations for each pattern, which can be used not only for recording game memos or strategies, but also for daily life.

Material: sticky note paper

Size: 75mm×75mm

※The content and name of the bonus may be changed without notice.



【Product Information】

Product Name: Disgaea DISGAEA 7

Game Platform: Nintendo Switch™ / PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4

Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu) release

price :

Boxed Edition・Digital Edition: 1,490TWD / 368HKD

Digital Deluxe Edition: 2,090TWD / 528HKD

※PS4™ version only sells digital version and digital deluxe version

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese subtitles / Japanese voice

Game category: The most vicious strategy simulation RPG in history

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Develop a Japanese software

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

Copyright mark: ©2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/disgaea/7/cht/

