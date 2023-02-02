Following last year’s “Unjust Murder Definitive Edition”, Epic Games sent out the third game in the series “Dishonored: Death of the Outsider” (Dishonored: Death of the Outsider) this week, plus the strategy management simulation game “Gangster Empire” (City of Gangsters), just log in to the Epic Games Store to claim the game permanent save for free.

Wrongful Death is a first-person action game launched by the well-known French studio Arkane Studios in 2012, and Wrongful Wrong: Death of the Outsider is the third game in the series released in 2017 (after Wrongful Wrong 2) , the story follows assassin Billie Lurk as he helps his mentor, Daud, hunt the Outsider.

“Gangster Empire” is a strategy simulation game launched by SomaSim in 2021. The background is established in the 1920s during the Prohibition Era in the United States. At that time, bars and salons were ordered to close down, which promoted the activeness of bootlegging, smuggling and organized crime by gangsters. .

Players must start from scratch in the game, starting with simple self-made spirits peddling, and then expanding relationships to find raw materials, building temporary breweries and secret loading docks to stabilize the supply chain, operating underground bars at night, and opening up your personal connections through bribery, threats, etc. .

The limited-time free period of “Unjust Killing: Death of the Outsider” and “Gangster Empire” on the Epic Games Store will last for one week until 00:00 on February 10, 2023, and can be kept permanently after collection.