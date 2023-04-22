Dishwasher Bob for the mobile home in everyday use

FFor some it is an indispensable ritual, for others an unavoidable evil. It’s about washing the dishes after a fun meal with friends. At home, the dishwasher usually takes over. So far, however, things have been different when camping or on a boat. Cleaning pots and plates in your own galley is only possible on very large luxury liners because of the space available.

Now there is Bob. Conceived by the French company Daan Tech, the Gallic hotshot proves to be a hard-working helper that quietly and efficiently does the washing up in front of the camper or on the yacht in just a few minutes. It costs almost 370 euros, we tried it out on the first motorhome tours of the year.

The mini dishwasher is handy, weighs 11.2 kilograms and measures 49 × 34 × 49 centimeters. Although it doesn’t fit in the standard cupboards of the kitchen substructure, it could be used in the rear garage, for example. Special connections are not necessary for this. With a power consumption of 1000 watts, it goes well with the usual electrical fuses on the campsite, and thanks to its internal four-liter water tank, Bob is also ready for operation without the permanently installed supply line, which is also possible. The waste water can be routed either directly into a siphon connection or into a bucket using a supplied hose.

Excellent flushing performance

However, you have to be careful with the waste heat. The water vapor that escapes after the rinsing process during the drying cycle is up to 60 degrees hot. So if you use the helper inside or in the rear storage space, you should make sure that the ventilation and, above all, the distance to the installations above is sufficient. However, it is better off outdoors. And he brings color into play. The housing is available in black or white, the door in twelve different strong or soft pastel tones. As a detergent, Daan Tech offers cleaning cartridges for ten euros each for 30 rinses, which are clicked into a compartment on the front. Dishwasher tabs can also be used.

Bob does an excellent flush. The device is quickly configured via the 2.4-inch display, then it works quietly, quickly and effectively. It can even be connected to a customer account at Daan Tech via WLAN, then updates run automatically and cleaning cartridges can be ordered online. The crockery box can be equipped as desired with glass and plate holders and cutlery baskets, then four place settings with plates measuring up to 23 centimeters fit in, as well as four glasses and the corresponding cutlery.

Select a program, close the door and start, then the little Frenchman gets going with around 43 decibels and, depending on the program, takes between 15 and 180 minutes for the rinse cycle. There are five levels, a quarter of an hour is enough for glasses, with the express run, which is sufficient for breakfast dishes, 20 minutes pass, with the standard program 50. Stubborn dirt disappears after 120 minutes on the intensive level, the eco setting saves electricity, but takes three hours. After the end of the program, the door opens automatically. The only point of criticism: Bob doesn’t take it too seriously when it comes to drying. If you really want to put your plates and glasses dry back in the cupboard, you have to use a tea towel.

The mini dishwasher from France uses very little water and electricity, requiring 1.9 to 3.9 liters and 0.23 to 0.48 kWh. This is how he finds our sympathy.