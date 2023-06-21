Two iconic brands meet in a limited edition celebrating a very special anniversary: Vespa presents Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.

Disney and Vespa: an iconic collaboration that is colored by Mickey Mouse

The two brands have always been both protagonists of the common imagination thanks to an iconography Made of unmistakable shapes and colors, with Vespa whose values ​​of freedom, fun and light-heartedness meet those of Disney linked to storytelling and escapism, thus giving life to a perfect collaboration. Recently the most famous scooter in the world has also become the materialization of a dream in the fantastic adventures of Luca, animation masterpiece from Disney and Pixar.

Today these two timeless icons come together in a special project for Disney100: Vespa pays homage to this anniversary by creating a global collaboration between two one-of-a-kind brands, with a dedicated Vespa Disney Mickey Mouse.

Vespa is more than just a means of transport, it is the extension of the personality of the rider, of its history, and of its journey. A wonderful travel companion who, in this special edition, frees the imagination and the desire to dream even more.

Disney and Vespa, what colors are available

For this collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc goes black, red, white and yellow: the colors of the most famous mouse in the world born from the genius of Disney. Also inspired by Mickey Mouse are the yellow wheels that recall his shoes and the black mirrors that recall the unmistakable round ears.

There is also a pattern that graphicizes the silhouette of the character on both sides of the scooter and on the front. Finally, the Mickey Mouse signature could not be missing, present both on the saddle and on the front body. Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa if presented with casco coordinated in the same colors.

The floor to Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation of the Piaggio Group

Michele Colaninno, Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation del Gruppo Piaggiocommented on this collaboration as follows: “Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in difficult times like the present one. An ageless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate, on the occasion of Disney’s centenary, an equally timeless icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness and fun, values ​​that Vespa has always brought with it . Today, as then. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historical realities that have a common dream: to allow everyone to freely express their imagination.”

L’intervento di Claire Terry, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing EMEA

Claire Terry, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, Games & Publishing EMEA he has declared: “Much like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending the timeless narrative of both. We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centennial year and to bring all the charm and personality of Mickey Mouse on road trips wherever people want to go!”

XZZXZZ Vespa men’s windproof jacket. Tactical Jacket Jacket… Military Style: You need to read the size chart carefully before you buy. If you like one…Comfortable and breathable lining: the hoodie is warm, soft, light, very comfortable to wear, not…Detachable hat: the cap can be easily removed. The solid color full zipper hoodie…