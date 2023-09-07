Home » Disney+ available for a short time at a ridiculous price!
Technology

Disney+ available for a short time at a ridiculous price!

by admin
Disney+ available for a short time at a ridiculous price!

Don’t have Disney+ yet, but are thinking of checking it out? Then now is the perfect time: At the moment you can secure a really great offer to get a taste of it without obligation.

Image: Disney

Usually you have to pay 8.99 euros per month (from November 11.99 euros) or 89.90 euros for an annual subscription to get access to the Disney + streaming offer. You can currently get the Mickey Mouse transmitter at a particularly low price.

Disney offers you a three-month trial for a ridiculous 1.99 euros per month. That means a quarter of Disney+ for less than six euros. But be careful: if you don’t cancel in time, the trial subscription will be extended to the regular premium subscription and you will pay 11.99 euros per month after the three months until you cancel. The deal applies to all new and eligible returning subscribers.

It can therefore be assumed that Disney is now very deliberately publishing the new offer in order to “lure” one or the other into a trial subscription. But if you cancel in time, you can take the three months with you at a snapper price and watch a lot of exciting films and series in the meantime. From old children’s series to action-packed Marvel blockbusters, everything is included. You can secure the offer here until September 20th, 2023.

See also  Football and film streaming: 5 thousand euro fine and broadcasts interrupted for those who use illegal sites

You may also like

There is not only generative AI, the economy...

Siegfried Russwurm and Stefano Buono on the advisory...

Gaming Giant Razer Launches RAZER EDGE: The Ultimate...

Greentech Mobility: 45% of Germans see digitization as...

JBL Classics Expands Retro Design Inspiration to New...

IT learners cost more than they use

WhatsApp Introduces Permanent HD Button for High-Quality Image...

Italian Tech Week 2023, how to participate in...

SpaceX Breaks Launch Record with Successful Deployment of...

More reach through viral short videos

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy