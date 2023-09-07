Disney+ available for a short time at a ridiculous price!

Don’t have Disney+ yet, but are thinking of checking it out? Then now is the perfect time: At the moment you can secure a really great offer to get a taste of it without obligation.

Usually you have to pay 8.99 euros per month (from November 11.99 euros) or 89.90 euros for an annual subscription to get access to the Disney + streaming offer. You can currently get the Mickey Mouse transmitter at a particularly low price.

Disney offers you a three-month trial for a ridiculous 1.99 euros per month. That means a quarter of Disney+ for less than six euros. But be careful: if you don’t cancel in time, the trial subscription will be extended to the regular premium subscription and you will pay 11.99 euros per month after the three months until you cancel. The deal applies to all new and eligible returning subscribers.

It can therefore be assumed that Disney is now very deliberately publishing the new offer in order to “lure” one or the other into a trial subscription. But if you cancel in time, you can take the three months with you at a snapper price and watch a lot of exciting films and series in the meantime. From old children’s series to action-packed Marvel blockbusters, everything is included. You can secure the offer here until September 20th, 2023.

