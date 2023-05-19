Disney chooses binge watching to compete with Netflix…

There is no doubt: Netflix has set the standard with its model of releasing entire seasons of TV series in one fell swoop. A choice that allows viewers to enjoy their marathons without having to wait for the usual two weekly episodes. But now this model is being challenged by Netflix itself, which fears losing subscribers to its competitors. Among them is Disneywho announced a surprise move: the new Hawkeye spin-off Marvel’s Echo series will be available all together from November 29, ready for binge watching.

It’s the first time an MCU series has come in this form. Form that Disney+ had already experimented with Obi-Wan Kenobi e Andor.

Why is Disney veering towards binge watching?

This change of course is obviously dictated by the fierce competition from the world of streaming. A market that drives platforms to look for new solutions to attract and keep subscribers. Disney+ has in fact suffered a decline in the last two quarters, losing over six million users and falling to 157.8 million subscribers.

Through binge watching, Disney hopes to save costs and provide its fans with a more immersive and fulfilling experience. But will it really be like this? Or will viewers feel saturated with so much content to digest in one go? After all, Marvel has already decided to slow down the pace of its releases, perhaps aware that quality matters more than quantity.

Marvel’s Echo is coming to Disney+ from 29 November 2023.