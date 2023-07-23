Disney Collaborates with Lego for Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Disney and Lego Team Up for Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set to Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Disney, the renowned entertainment company, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year in grand style. From special events and promotions to video game releases, Disney is leaving no stone unturned to mark this historic milestone. Now, the company has once again joined forces with Lego, the popular toy manufacturer, to release a commemorative set that pays tribute to the founder of Disney and the creative genius behind it all – Walt Disney himself.

The new Lego set, called the Walt Disney Tribute Camera, is a vintage film camera with a symbolic 100 displayed on top. This exquisite set captures the essence of Disney’s legacy, showcasing its long-standing commitment to storytelling and innovation. The set includes various Disney minifigures, featuring Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Dumbo, and Bambi, among others.

Made up of a total of 811 bricks, the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set also includes a clapper board and movie reel, depicting a range of iconic Disney creations that have enthralled audiences over the years. This meticulously crafted set exemplifies the craftsmanship and attention to detail that both Disney and Lego are renowned for.

If you are a Disney enthusiast and wish to be a part of this historic celebration, you can now pre-order the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set. Priced at £89.99/€99.99, the set will be available for delivery starting from September 1, 2023. This limited edition commemorative set serves as a perfect collector’s item or a gift for anyone who appreciates the magic of Disney and the creativity behind its success.

Disney’s partnership with Lego has always resulted in beloved and highly sought-after sets, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. The release of the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set is expected to be no different, with enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its arrival.

As Disney continues to captivate audiences with its timeless stories and characters, this collaborative effort with Lego serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Walt Disney’s vision. This set not only celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary but also pays homage to the man who started it all, reminding us of his remarkable contributions to the world of entertainment.

So, mark your calendars and secure your pre-order for the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set, as you don’t want to miss out on this magical piece of Disney history.

