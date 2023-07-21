Disney Collaborates with Lego for Walt Disney Tribute Camera Set to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Disney and Lego Commemorate Disney’s 100th Anniversary with a Special Set

Disney, the entertainment powerhouse, continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary in style, this time by teaming up with Lego for a special edition set. The collaboration pays homage to Walt Disney, the genius behind the creation of the company and the creative force that brought us beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Dumbo, and Bambi.

The centerpiece of this commemorative set is the Walt Disney Tribute Camera, a vintage film camera with a prominent 100 symbol on top. This delightful homage to the past includes a range of Disney minifigures, including a miniature version of Walt Disney himself. Joining him are the iconic characters of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Dumbo, and Bambi, capturing the magic of Disney’s most beloved creations.

The set, consisting of 811 bricks, goes beyond just the camera. Lego has included additional elements that enhance the nostalgic experience. A clapper board and movie reel, showcasing iconic Disney moments throughout the years, transport fans back to the classic films and memories that have defined Disney’s legacy.

Fans and collectors alike can now pre-order this enchanting Lego set for £89.99/€99.99. Deliveries are set to begin on September 1, 2023, ensuring Disney enthusiasts can celebrate the production giant’s historic milestone in their own homes.

As Disney expands its reach into various forms of entertainment, from video games like Disney Dreamlight Valley to collaborations with Lego, the company continues to captivate audiences of all ages. The Disney-Lego partnership displays the enduring power and influence of Disney’s exceptional storytelling abilities.

With the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set, fans can not only own a piece of Disney’s history but also share in the joy and nostalgia that Disney has brought to generations. As the 100th anniversary celebrations continue, undoubtedly, this collaboration will be a treasured addition to any Disney lover’s collection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

