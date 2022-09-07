Game Pass’ fall lineup has gotten pretty thin, as it’s been revealed that both Redfall and Starfield will be delayed until spring 2023. Fortunately, Microsoft seems to have the same thing in mind and is therefore increasing the third-party output of its subscription service, which has now received an announcement of a new round of games that will be added in the first half of September.

There’s a lot of good stuff this time around, and we can recommend you check out Disney’s Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons contender Dream Valley. Here’s what to expect and when:

Disney Fantasy Valley of Lights – Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – TODAY!

(Cloud, Console and PC) – TODAY! Opus Magnum (PC) – Today!

Train Analog World 3 (Console and PC) – Today!

Ashes of the Singularity: Upgrade (PC) – September 13

DC Super Pet League (cloud, console and PC) – September 13

You suck in the parking lot (cloud, console and PC) – September 14

Tyrant’s Game (Console and PC) – September 15

Metal: Hellsinger (PC & Xbox Series X|S) – September 15

Traditionally, there are other perks like DLC, Perks, and games get touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can read more about what this round has to offer on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, some titles have also left the service. If you wish to keep any discounts, Game Pass will give you up to 20% off until September 15th to remove them: