If you’ve read some of my articles in my 20 years at Gamereactor, it’s no surprise that I love Animal Crossing. So when I heard that Disney had its own challenger, like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, the flag of interest was immediately raised.

Before you start doing anything in the game, you need to create your protagonist in the adventure. The tools were pretty detailed, and soon I had a character ready to take on various Disney challenges. The basic premise of Disney Dreamlight Valley is that this magical place suffers from a somewhat vague “forgetfulness” that causes all its inhabitants to forget everything, so the world is just a tragic remnant of its former self. Of course, that’s where you come in, as your job is to clear the night thorns that cause the amnesia to persist. In fact, it was Merlin, the Wizard of Stone Sword, who introduced you to the world and its fate before you were thrown into the game.

Settings can feel a little rough around the edges, and while it’s not the deepest or most complex game in the world (far from it, actually), the smoother flow of clearer instructions would be appreciated. At its core, however, Disney’s Valley of Dreams is about taking care of the Valley of Dreams, specifically clearing out the night thorns that cause the world to lose its memory — but most importantly, it’s just about taking care of yourself and being kind to others.

For those of you who have played the aforementioned Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, it will feel familiar as you talk to people, take care of your plants, fix your house, fish and break rocks. While Disney chose to use Disney Amnesia to build the world, there’s no question where the inspiration came from. This does not mean a lack of original ideas, quite the opposite.

Most notably, Disney’s Valley of Dreams has periodic missions. Few things are more exciting in Animal Crossing than returning a book to a villager who lost it or giving someone a long-awaited butterfly, but in Stardew Valley we certainly have mines in A little bit of The Legend of Zelda parts, even if they’re not tied to a specific quest. Here, the inhabitants often have a mission that is more interactive and challenging than the other two games. Basically, it’s still mostly what’s called an “acquisition quest,” but the variety and presentation still makes me think it offers something a little more meaty.

However, it should be said that this is an early access/game preview game and therefore not a finished game. In many ways, however, this feels more like a beta, because unfortunately, it’s pretty buggy at this point. Rarely do I appreciate the generous autosave as much as I do in this game. Not only does it hang on almost every day, but it also has other annoying elements like character bugs, etc. The latter rarely breaks games, the former is “just” annoying thanks to good auto-save, but it’s clearly still a point worth mentioning.

Otherwise, you can stroll through the peaceful Disney Dream Valley and its many smaller areas. They’re designed so that fans will quickly recognize them when visiting Frozen or Moana.

I especially love how Disney’s wonderful characters walk around and be themselves. Early on in the adventure, you’ll meet the likes of Mickey Mouse and Goofy and interact with them freely. They are themselves, for example, Wall-E (you are also one of the first) will seek out Eve and grow his plants with him. All characters react to what you do (hang out with Moana and let you hear her theme song, for example), have dialogue with each other, and live in a natural way where they are The location makes it feel like a real world inhabited by characters that I already thought were old acquaintances. The better friends you become with Disney characters, the better items you get from them.

Clearing the Night Thorns and completing quests allows you to enter more and more areas, which in turn gives you more opportunities to acquire various materials, items, and other things as an incentive to keep playing. You’ll also earn Dreamlight currency (think Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons), which allows you to buy what you need to move forward. You also have a regular currency that you can spend in Uncle Scrooge’s shop, where, of course, new items are added every day.

In many ways, Disney’s Valley of Lights is a classic so-called non-game. I wandered around doing monotonous things and expected to come back often to redo the proceedings. That’s not a negative thing, though, as the developers have pinpointed exactly what makes this type of game so good. It’s both soothing and rewarding, and I don’t mind digging for items, taking pictures of things, and placing furniture – although honestly, there’s not much gameplay. The game is also more user-friendly than Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and there are no giant menu tutorials here at all, as are artificial limitations, and your tools won’t break.

Disney’s Valley of Lights will be free to play, but it will actually cost money to play the game during the Early Access/Game Preview stage. I guess that’s why the power meter you have is so generously set. It’s there, but has no real purpose, and if my character gets tired, I can always take a break or eat to remedy it. I’m guessing it’ll be worse when the game is actually out there trying to get us to spend real money, maybe that means Disney Dreamlight Valley will never be as enjoyable as it is now?

Nonetheless, its content is a bit short. Of course, more will keep being added, but in the end I’m still pretty happy with what I’ve got here. It has a hook that makes it fun to do the same thing over and over, and it has so much Disney magic that I smile like a fool when I play it. It doesn’t matter that it crashes every now and then, the autosave protects me, it’s a testament to how much fun I have, I’ll keep playing this game even after the review is now written and done.