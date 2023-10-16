Disney+ Introduces Ad-Supported Subscription in Europe: Price Changes and Options Explained

Disney+ Expands to Europe with New Ad-Supported Subscription Model

November 1st, 2022 – Disney+ is making a significant change to its subscription model in Europe, offering an ad-supported option for its users. After successfully launching in its home country a year ago, the popular streaming service is now expanding its offerings to European subscribers. However, those already subscribed to Disney+ will experience the changes and price increase in December, a month later than newcomers.

So, what exactly is changing? The premium version of Disney+ will now be priced at £10.99 per month, offering subscribers video quality up to 4K in HDR and Dolby Atmos. The standard version will retain its current price of £7.99 per month, providing video quality up to 1080p in surround sound. Additionally, Disney is introducing a new tier called “Advertised Standard,” which will cost £4.99 per month but maintains the same video and audio quality as the standard version.

However, the exact details regarding the timing and frequency of the advertisements remain unclear. Drawing from the US model, it is anticipated that subscribers may encounter 30-45 second ads before each movie or TV show, as well as two to four ad breaks during their viewing experience.

With these changes, subscribers now have the option to choose a plan that suits their preferences and budget. Some may opt for the premium option, enjoying higher video quality and immersive audio. Others may find the standard version sufficient for their needs, while those looking to save some money may consider the new ad-supported tier.

The introduction of an ad-supported subscription model has stirred mixed reactions among Disney+ users. Some see it as a fair trade-off for lower subscription costs, while others view it as a potential inconvenience during their streaming sessions. The question now arises: which subscription will users choose, or will this be the final straw that leads them to unsubscribe from Disney+?

Despite the changes, Disney+ continues to captivate audiences with its extensive library of beloved movies and series. As it expands its presence across Europe, the streaming platform aims to provide an inclusive streaming experience, accommodating the diverse preferences of its growing user base.

For Disney+ subscribers in Europe, November 1st marks the beginning of a new era, with the introduction of ad-supported plans. How these changes will shape the streaming landscape and impact the subscriptions remains to be seen.

Share this: Facebook

X

