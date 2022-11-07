Home Technology Disney Plus follows in the footsteps of Netflix: price increases and subscription increases with advertising from December 8th
Technology

Disney Plus follows in the footsteps of Netflix: price increases and subscription increases with advertising from December 8th

by admin
Disney Plus follows in the footsteps of Netflix: price increases and subscription increases with advertising from December 8th

Little surprisingly, e as was already assumed last August, Disney Plus is ready to get in the wake of Netflix as for price increases and the creation of a subscription with advertising: in the Italian night, the company has announced news that go in this direction.

It is still not clear which countries will be affected by these increases, but it is reasonable to expect that we will start from the USA and then the changes gradually touch all the markets where the Disney Plus streaming service is active.

Tv in streaming

We tried Paramount Plus: how much it costs, how it works and 5 beautiful things to see

by Emanuele Capone

How Disney Plus changes from December 8th

According to what has been explained, the changes come into force on 8 December: starting from that date, the current $ 7.99 per month subscription becomes the Basic subscription and precisely provides for the insertion of advertising messages; the other option is the Premium subscription, without advertising and with the ability to download content for a price of $ 10.99 per month or $ 109.99 per year.

To do a comparison with Italian prices, Disney Plus currently costs € 8.99 per month or € 89.90 per year; in March 2020, when it arrived in our country, you could subscribe with 59.99 euros for a year (immediately with 4K content), which then rose to 69.99 euros a year.

What happens to old Disney Plus subscribers

The company recalled that “if you are already a subscriber, you have the option of transfer your subscription to one of the new plans“, With or without advertising, and that” if you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to one of the new plans starting from 8 December 2022 “.

See also  Didi Kong and Pauline to join Mario Strikers: Battle League Football this month - Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

In short, by 7 December you can still subscribe to the previous (and more favorable) conditionsbecause the new prices “will come into effect starting from 8 December for new subscribers and on the first billing date starting from 8 December for existing subscribers”.

Qatar 2022

TVs, projectors, soundbars and streaming: how to best see the 4K World Cup

by Giacomo Barbieri, Emanuele Capone, Simone Cosimi, Dario d’Elia, Antonio Dini, Bruno Ruffilli

How much advertising on Disney Plus and when

To answer the predictable questions about the arrival of advertising, Disney has prepared a specific FAQ page (This link only works when setting the location to United Stateslike the one in the first paragraph of the text)which states that the commercials can be forwarded fast and above all that “you will see ads during films and series” and that “ads will be shown before the video starts and during reproduction, similar to what you would expect from commercials during a traditional TV program ”.

It is not specified how many will be and in relation to how many hours of viewing, but it is instead specified that “regardless of the plan chosen, the they will not be shown in the content displayed by a child profile, in any Disney Junior content, in content for under 7s and in downloaded content “. Which, however, in the plan with advertising it will be impossible to do.

We asked Disney Italia for a comment on this decision and information on the arrival of the new plans in our country: we will update this page when we have an answer.

You may also like

Is Mastodon really a credible alternative to Twitter?

In tribute to Black Panther, Seagate and Marvel...

How does the new Instagram procedure for age...

Let’s collect coins together! ASRock releases Z790 PG...

The Oregon Trail makes a comeback for PC...

How Snapchat and Amazon Augmented Reality Ecommerce Work?

AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series Processor Chromebook Compatible Steam...

Drones, the market also flies: it will be...

Foreign media: Diablo 4 can be played for...

Drones, the market also flies: it will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy