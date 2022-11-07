Little surprisingly, e as was already assumed last August, Disney Plus is ready to follow in the footsteps of Netflix as for price increases and the creation of a subscription with advertising: in the Italian night, the company has announced news that go in this direction.

It is still not clear which countries will be affected by these increases, but it is reasonable to expect that we will start from the USA and then the changes gradually touch all the markets where the Disney Plus streaming service is active.

Tv in streaming We tried Paramount Plus: how much it costs, how it works and 5 beautiful things to see by Emanuele Capone

September 19, 2022



How Disney Plus changes from December 8th

According to what has been explained, the changes come into force on 8 December: starting from that date, the current $ 7.99 per month subscription becomes the Basic subscription and precisely provides for the insertion of advertising messages; the other option is the Premium subscription, without advertising and with the ability to download content for a price of $ 10.99 per month or $ 109.99 per year.

To do a comparison with Italian prices, Disney Plus currently costs € 8.99 per month or € 89.90 per year; in March 2020, when it arrived in our country, you could subscribe with 59.99 euros for a year (immediately with 4K content), which then rose to 69.99 euros a year.

What happens to old Disney Plus subscribers

The company recalled that “if you are already a subscriber, you have the option of transfer your subscription to one of the new plans“, With or without advertising, or” if you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to one of the new plans starting from 8 December 2022 “.

In short, by 7 December you can still subscribe to the previous (and more favorable) conditionsbecause the new prices “will come into effect starting from 8 December for new subscribers and on the first billing date starting from 8 December for existing subscribers”.

Qatar 2022 TVs, projectors, soundbars and streaming: how to best see the 4K World Cup by Giacomo Barbieri, Emanuele Capone, Simone Cosimi, Dario d’Elia, Antonio Dini, Bruno Ruffilli

05 November 2022



How much advertising on Disney Plus and when

To answer the predictable questions about the arrival of advertising, Disney has prepared a specific FAQ page (This link only works when setting the location to United Stateslike the one in the first paragraph of the text)which states that the commercials can be forwarded fast and above all that “you will see ads during films and series” and that “ads will be shown before the video starts and during reproduction, similar to what you would expect from commercials during a traditional TV program ”.

It is not specified how many will be and in relation to how many hours of viewing, but it is instead specified that “regardless of the plan chosen, the they will not be shown in the content displayed by a child profile, in any Disney Junior content, in content for under 7s and in downloaded content “. Which, however, in the plan with advertising it will be impossible to do.

We asked Disney Italia for a comment on this decision and information on the arrival of the new plans in our country: we will update this page when we have an answer.