Disney Plus like Netflix: from 2024 comes the squeeze on password sharing

“We will move to Disney Plus and Prime Video, which leave more freedom on passwords”: so said the Italian users of Netflixafter the streaming giant had announced a firm crackdown on password sharing. It was a good idea, but it’s about to not be anymore: as was widely predictable, Disney too is absolutely ready to follow in the footsteps of the Los Gatos company and to hinder the so-called password sharing among its users.

The confirmation has arrived in the Italian night, between the lines of the last quarterly figures: The company ended the third quarter of the fiscal year with revenues up 3.8% to $22.3 billion and a loss of $460 million, down from the $1.41 billion red in the same period last year year.

The Disney Plus subscribers dropped by 7.4% to 146.1 million, against the previous 158 million in the first 3 months of the year.

“This is our priority at the moment”

It is precisely for this, or at least for this too, that Disney CEO Bob Igerannounced that “we are looking at ways to combat account sharing”: the company has not disclosed how many people are sharing their password outside the householdbut confirmed that “it’s an important number.”

In detail, Iger added that Disney “will begin updating the subscription agreement and terms of service with additional terms on our sharing policies” by the end of 2023 and that from 2024 “it will take actions to monetize this”. That is, most likely, to charge extra passwords to give to friends and acquaintances. Exactly like Netflix is ​​doing.

Just like Netflix, Disney has remembered that the company absolutely has the “technical capabilities” to monitor access (almost certainly through IP, geolocation, viewing activity, and so on) and that it plans to “solve this problem” in 2024. Despite this, Iger explained that “although we are likely to see some consequences of these actions in the fiscal year 2024, work may be completed beyond that year.” The fact remains that “this is a priority for usbecause we really think that our opportunities to grow pass through here”.

There is currently no official confirmation as to what the cost of any additional passwords nor if this novelty will be accompanied (as on Netflix) by plans with advertising and more expensive plans, but it is highly probable that it will happen, because it is exactly what is already happening in the United States. Today, in Italy, Disney Plus costs 8.99 euros per monthor 89.90 euros per year.

