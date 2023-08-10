Home » Disney+ raises prices & introduces advertising
Disney+ raises prices & introduces advertising

Disney+ raises prices & introduces advertising

The streaming service, which is known for its family-friendly offering, has now announced that subscription prices will be increased. A new subscription model was also presented.

Image: Disney+

The prices for subscriptions to the US streaming service in Germany have remained stable since February 2021. Disney is now announcing that Disney+ customers will have to dig deeper into their pockets by the end of the year if they want to take advantage of the offer.

It changes

In the US, customers currently pay $10.99/month for their Disney+ access. As of October 12, that price will now increase by a whopping three dollars to $13.99. Interested parties can now complete a so-called basic subscription, which will cost $7.99, but will include advertising in return. There should be a maximum of four minutes of advertising per hour of streaming.

There are also some changes for Germany. The advertising subscription should also be used here and cost €5.99 a month. This is followed by a standard subscription with no advertising, two streams in full HD at the same time and a download function. The costs amount to 8.99 euros per month. The complete package with up to four streams, 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos then costs 11.99 euros.

For existing customers, there will initially be no change in the price or the content of their subscription. Anyone who already has a subscription can continue to enjoy all the freedom for 8.99 euros per month. But this supposed security exists under a sword of Damocles. It is actually only a matter of time before existing customers in Germany will also have to expect a price increase at some point.

See also  Nvidia launches an artificial intelligence super computer

A few things could also change when it comes to account sharing. Disney apparently takes Netflix as a model here, which has been taking action against the sharing of accounts for some time. Disney boss Bob Iger announced that his company is actively looking for ways to address the issue on its own streaming platform. Implementations are expected in 2024.

Those: Disney

