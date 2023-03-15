Home Technology Disney showed everyone a real working lightsaber
by admin
All Star Wars fans have dreamed – at least once in their life – of using a lightsaber. There are those who have recreated it in real life (and it can also be found on Mars), but recently the Mickey’s parent company unveiled a real retractable lightsaber at the South by Southwest (SXSW) technology, film and music festival.

Several users have then observed the alleged patent of the sword online: according to reports, the “sword device with internally illuminated retractable blade” uses motors to unwind a “blade” filled with a flexible light strip hidden inside its handle.

The device includes two long plastic half-cylinders, and these two blade body elements are coiled perpendicular to their length, which creates compact cylinders of small-volume material that can be supplied on a pair of coils in a hilt” – this is how much can be read in the document.

Stop your impulse buy and put down your wallet: the lightsaber is only used in shows at Disney World, but it is not currently on public sale and no, it can’t cut through everything like the sword of Jedi and Sith warriors (it can’t actually cut anything because it’s only light).

If you want to see a real one (but home made) we advise you to take a look at Alex Lab’s YouTube channel, who has created a device capable of producing a 1 meter long plasma blade, with 2,800 degrees Celsius and even capable of cutting steel.

