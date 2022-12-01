Home Technology Disney Speedstorm delayed until 2023
Disney Speedstorm delayed until 2023

Considering it’s a go-kart racer starring popular Disney characters that also looks pretty good, the hype around Disney Speedstorm is surprisingly minimal. The idea was to release it in 2022, but as most of you have probably discovered by now – that’s not going to happen.

Sure enough, late yesterday, the developer shared an open letter on Twitter, explaining that the title will be released next year to ensure it’s a long-lasting experience that will be fun for years to come:

“We have worked hard to create an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic that fans will enjoy in their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We hope that fans will not only Get entertained and enjoy the fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will be returning to for years to come.

With this in mind and after much deliberation, we have decided to delay the global launch of Disney Speedstorm in order to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customizations, game modes, and more.

Fans are welcome to join us on the track when Disney Speedstorm launches on PC and consoles in 2023.

It’s a pity, but as always, we prefer a better game tomorrow to an unfinished game today.

