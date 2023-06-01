Disney Speedstorm Gets Inspiration From Toy Story Season 2

Disney Speedstorm is almost ready to kick off and launch a second season, and now Gameloft has revealed a ton of details about it. Themed on Toy Story, the season will literally be called To Infinity and Beyond, and will see Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Bo Peep enter the game.

Beyond that, the season will bring a new racing environment, themed after Andy’s Room from the Toy Story movie.

In addition to the Toy Story additions, we’re told that Disney Speedstorm Season 2 will also add Steamboat Mickey and Pete and two new game modes–though exactly what those modes are has yet to be revealed.

As for when you can expect to enjoy and check out the season, it’ll be live on June 13 across all platforms.