In just a few days, the next season of Apex Legends will begin, and with it, we can expect a new map, as well as a new Legend: Catalyst. Speaking of the latter, Respawn has now released a new trailer that takes a deep dive into what the individual brings to the table and shows how her abilities play out in the game.

The following are the capabilities of the catalyst:

Passive – Barricades: Catalyst can block doors using ferrofluids so teams can get a moment’s respite from the heat of battle

Tactics – Piercing Spikes: Catalyst places ferrofluid spike traps on the floor, Catalyst is immune to any enemy spikes.

Ultimate – Veil of Darkness: The catalyst erects a ferrofluid wall that blocks sight and vision, while also partially blinding and slowing any enemies that try to pass through it.

You can see each ability in the trailer below, and you can expect to play Catalyst in-game when Apex Legends’ next season, Eclipse, arrives on November 1.