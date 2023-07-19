Home » Diver Dave: The Ocean Adventure Game That Pays Tribute to the Late Australian Diver Dave Shaw
Title: “Ocean Adventure Game ‘Dave the Diver’ Surpasses 1 Million Sales in Under a Month”

Date: July 19, 2023
Source: Gaming Corner Taro

In a record-breaking achievement, NEXON’s independent game brand MINTROCKET has produced and released the ocean adventure management game “Dave the Diver,” which has sold over 1 million sets in less than a month. This highly anticipated game has gained significant popularity within the Chinese player community. While many believed it to be a tribute to the late Australian diver Dave Shaw, the developers clarified that the game was originally designed without any explicit tribute in mind.

“Diver Dave” follows the story of the main protagonist, Dave, who is approached by his friend Cobb to assist in the operation of a restaurant in a giant blue hole. As players navigate through the game, they must not only collect daily catches but also face various dangers in the sea while attempting to uncover the reasons behind frequent earthquakes. Furthermore, players take on the responsibility of managing the sushi restaurant menu, employees, and decoration.

The round and honest character of Dave, along with the game’s nuanced NPCs with distinctive personalities, have captured the hearts of players worldwide. “Dave the Diver” dominated the global Steam sales rankings in its first week of release, further solidifying its popularity among gamers. Although not intentionally meant as a tribute to the late diver Dave Shaw, the story of the game holds an undeniable similarity to Shaw’s courageous endeavors.

Dave Shaw, whose full name was David John Shaw, was a renowned diver who tragically lost his life during an underwater mission in October 2004. Shaw had dived into the Boesmansgat cave, the third-largest freshwater blue hole in central South Africa and the world. While attempting to recover the body of deceased diver Deon Dreyer, who had died ten years prior, Shaw’s life was cut short when his guide rope became entangled with his equipment. The discovery of Shaw’s body revealed that he had kept the remains of Deon in a bag by his side, fulfilling a promise with his life.

The Chinese player community first started spreading the notion that “Diver Dave” was a tribute to Dave Shaw’s spirit. This led some players to question the authenticity of this claim, prompting them to approach the game director, Cobra, with their doubts. In response, Cobra explained, “We didn’t know about this accident when we first designed the character, but upon learning of it, we felt that the name of the game could pay homage to him. While the game’s story itself is unrelated to this incident, I’m glad the game can help more people remember him.”

Although unintentional, the parallels between Dave Shaw’s story and “Diver Dave” have allowed players to indirectly commemorate the diver’s memory through the game. As “Dave the Diver” continues to thrive in the gaming community, it serves as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice exhibited by individuals like Dave Shaw in their pursuit of adventure and exploration.

