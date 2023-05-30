Django at risk: vulnerability allows security bypass

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Django. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 25th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Django that became known on May 4th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Fedora Linux and Open Source Django are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6054-2 (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for Django – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

Django Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

Django is a server-side web framework written in Python that follows a model-view-presenter scheme.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Django to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-31047 traded.

Systems affected by the Django vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 18.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 22.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source Django < 4.2.1 (cpe:/a:djangoproject:django)

Open Source Django < 4.1.9 (cpe:/a:djangoproject:django)

Open Source Django < 3.2.19 (cpe:/a:djangoproject:django)

Ubuntu Linux 23.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 22.10 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6054-2 vom 2023-05-25 (25.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6054-2

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-F85A1A2B90 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-EPEL-2023-f85a1a2b90

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-8F9D949DBC vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-8f9d949dbc

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-0D20D09F2D vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-0d20d09f2d

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3415 vom 2023-05-06 (08.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/05/msg00007.html

Django Security Advisory vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.djangoproject.com/weblog/2023/may/03/security-releases/

Django Security Advisory vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6054-1

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT Security Advisory for Django. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/04/2023 – Initial version

05/08/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/11/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

05/25/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

