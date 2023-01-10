Today (1/10) DJI announced the launch of the new RS 3 Mini camera stabilizer in response to the professional and stable shooting needs of digital SLR cameras. That is, the camera can record more natural images.

DJI RS 3 Mini not only adopts lightweight design, but also has a roll axis design, and can be disassembled according to needs.

Compared with the recently updated products, the functional part also adds a native direct shooting mode, so as to correspond to direct video content shooting. As for the algorithm, it adopts the same third-generation enhanced stabilization algorithm as the RA 3 Pro, and it also has a built-in 1.4-inch touch screen. The screen and the new version of the operation interface allow users to get started faster.

The suggested price of RS 3 Mini is NT$9,290, and the self-media combination including DJI Mic is NT$19,750. Currently, the official website and other channels are open for sale.