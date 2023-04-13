DJI Inspire 3

After six and a half years, DJI’s Inspire series for professional aerial photographers is finally updated today. The new generation product Inspire 3 adopts a redesigned integrated lightweight body, which hides the FPV camera, vision sensor, positioning antenna and memory card slot. While continuing the classic deformation structure of Inspire, this new solution can also use the new “space deformation” design to achieve 360-degree surround shooting and upward shooting mode. When the landing gear of the device is lowered, the gimbal camera can achieve unobstructed shooting at an elevation angle of 80 degrees, which will undoubtedly further expand the creative freedom of the photographer.

DJI Inspire 3

The limit flight speed of Inspire 3 is still 94km/h as the previous generation, but the climbing and descending speed has increased to 8m/s, and it can dive at the fastest speed of 10m/s. It has built-in hot-swappable dual batteries with a battery life of up to 28 minutes. With the new charging butler, the two batteries can be charged to 90% after 35 minutes of using the fast charging mode. For the convenience of photographers, DJI has also launched a new trolley case with omni-directional wheels. Moreover, the new propeller can be folded and released quickly, which is very easy to store and saves the trouble of reinstalling before flying.

DJI Inspire 3

The factory equips Inspire 3 with the 8K version of the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera launched together with Ronin 4D. It can shoot up to 8K 75fps video, supports H.264, Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW, and has 14 files of dynamic protection and dual native ISO . This time DJI also brought a new 18mm f/2.8 ultra-wide-angle lens. They are also preparing a telephoto lens specially designed for 8K aerial photography, but this product will not be released until later.

DJI Inspire 3

Inspire 3 has a built-in 1TB SSD with read and write speeds of up to 900MBps and 1,100MBps. It can achieve time synchronization through the 3.5mm jack, and can be paired with the RC Plus remote control and high-brightness monitor, and is further compatible with DJI 4D grips, master wheels and other accessories. With the support of a double-layer ceramic RTK antenna (often used in construction and surveying industries), Inspire 3 can complete accurate GPS, Beidou, and Galileo positioning. At the same time, it is also equipped with up to 9 visual sensors, which can realize omnidirectional active obstacle avoidance. Of course, when the creator needs it, he can also control the aircraft purely manually to complete the shooting. At this time, if an obstacle appears within the set range, the user will also receive a sound prompt.

DJI Inspire 3

During the flight, the user can see the 161-degree wide-field real-time picture captured by the 1/1.8-inch FPV camera. The video specification is up to 1080p 60fps, and the low-light shooting effect is also enhanced. The O3 Pro video transmission used in the device has a transmission distance of up to 15km and 12km in single-control and dual-control modes, respectively, and even 4K 30fps image specifications can be selected within a range of 5km. It is worth mentioning that the dual controllers of Inspire 3 can independently receive the signal from the aerial camera, so that the pilot of the aircraft and the gimbal controller do not need to be in the same position.

DJI Inspire 3

DJI Inspire 3 is priced at US$16,499, and the package includes the aircraft, Zenmuse X9 8K Air gimbal camera, RC Plus remote control, 1TB SSD, 6 batteries, charging butler, storage box and other accessories. The price of the 18mm f/2.8 lens is US$1,299, and the new product is currently available on many official websites.

renew:The price of Inspire 3 in Taiwan is NT$362,430, and the price of the 18mm f/2.8 lens is NT$36,330. In Hong Kong, the price of the aerial camera is only HK$92,239.