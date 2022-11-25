In May of this year, DJI officially released the DJI Mini 3 Pro UAV. The specifications far exceed the Mini 2, and some even surpass the Air 2. However, its price of 23,190 yuan is really not close to the people. The general DJI mini 2 is only about 14,900 yuan, and the price difference is almost 10,000 yuan.

Now, the much-anticipated DJI Mini 3 finally has news, and it has passed the FCC certification.

According to the FCC label information, the DJI Mini 3 drone will use a 7.38V battery, the same as the Mini 3 Pro. The Mini 3 Pro comes standard with a battery life of up to 34 minutes, and also provides a long-life battery with a maximum battery life of up to 47 minutes. The battery life of DJI Mini 3 is also worth looking forward to.

There are rumors that the DJI Mini 3 is expected to be released before Double 12. The new product will retain most of the functions of the Pro version, and will cut off the front and rear obstacle avoidance. The previous Mini 3 Pro was equipped with a front-view, rear-view, and down-view binocular vision sensing system, with a larger obstacle sensing range. According to the pricing of Mini2, it is expected to be nearly NT$10,000 cheaper than Mini 3 Pro.