2023 Enai Farm’s latest cherry blossom live broadcast in March!

Teach everyone how to go to Lalashan Enai Farm to enjoy the cherry blossoms without traffic jams!

The Milky Way, sunrise, cherry blossom viewing, sunset, and sea of ​​clouds are all within one day!

There is also the latest camper unboxing!

Remember to see the end of the video! There is a complete teaching! I hope everyone has to help!

“Enai Farm Cherry Blossom Season”

Bao Ge, the owner of “Lala Mountain Enai Farm”, went to a friend’s farm for vacation on his wedding anniversary, and fell in love with Lala Mountain, which is like a fairyland. It happened that an aboriginal friend was willing to part with him. Since then, Bao Ge has been planting honey for more than ten years The process of peaches was awarded as one of the top ten outstanding farmers in 1991. During this period, he also served as the first squad leader of the Lala Shanshui peach production and sales team. He devoted considerable time and effort to cultivate the sweetest fruit!

In mid-October 1991, President Chen Shui-bian and Vice-President Lu Xiulian visited Enai Farm in person, and unanimously praised Enai Farm as the most beautiful landscape farm in Lala Mountain. The view here is excellent, just like Jerusalem in Switzerland! I hope that the leisure industry in Lala Mountain will be more beautiful and make further progress; President A-Bian specially asked before returning to the mansion, “Ah Bao~ You have to work hard!” and encouraged us to become the most beautiful Lala Mountain within three years. Only with a unique farm can more tourists in Taiwan enjoy the highest quality visual landscape and relax their minds!

Tickets are 100 yuan per person, free of parking fees

Official announcement opening time: 8:00 am (please see the early entry time in the video)

Official website: https://www.ni-farm.com

2023 Lala Mountain Cherry Blossom Season

11 Cherry Blossom Mysteries Outside Enai Farm! Recommend a must-go index guide!

For viewing cherry blossoms in Lala Mountain, we have recommended four stars and above, so you can go and have a look!