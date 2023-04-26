DJI releases DJI Mavic 3 Pro: the first time a drone has a three-camera Hasselblad

DJI officially released the new flagship drone DJI Mavic 3 Pro, which for the first time brought a flagship three-camera to the drone, covering the wide-angle, medium-telephoto, and telephoto focal lengths.

The main camera of the Mavic 3 Pro is still the L2D-20c jointly created by DJI and the legendary Swedish brand Hasselblad, which supports the Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS).

4/3-inch CMOS sensor, 20 million pixels, equivalent focal length 24mm, aperture F2.8-F1.1, can shoot 12-bit RAW format photos, 5.1K/50fps video, native dynamic range 12.8 levels, and add 10 -bit D-Log M, which can record up to 1 billion colors, making post-processing easier.

It is paired with two telephoto cameras with equivalent focal lengths of 70mm and 166mm respectively.

Among them, the 70mm medium telephoto camera is 1/1.3 inch CMOS, aperture F2.8, supports 3x optical zoom, 7x hybrid zoom, can shoot 4K/60fps video, 48 million pixel photos, video supports 10-bit D- Log M, HLG color mode.

Compared with the main wide-angle camera, the pictures it shoots have a sense of spatial compression, which can better explain the positional relationship between the subject and the surrounding environment, and it is easier to highlight the subject and highlight the visual focus in complex environments.

The 166mm telephoto camera is a new addition, with stronger resolution, 1/2 inch CMOS, aperture up to F3.4, supports 7x optical zoom, 28x hybrid zoom, can shoot 4K/60fps video, 12 million pixel photos , especially suitable for shooting distant scenes.

It can be used for local shooting, creating atmosphere and mood, and can also be used for scene survey, and during shooting, there is no need to change the lens, and you can switch between different focal lengths by tapping the screen.

The three cameras all support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, 422, 422 LT and other codecs, with a built-in 1TB SSD and a 10Gbps high-speed data cable.

Both the Hasselblad main camera and the 70mm medium telephoto camera support time-lapse photography and focus follow. You can choose three modes: smart follow 5.0, focus, and point of interest surround for stable follow-up shooting in multiple directions. It also supports master lenses, one-click short films, and panoramas. Shooting, high-speed mobile phone fast transmission, etc.

In other respects, Mavic 3 Pro is equipped with 8 visual sensors, combined with a high-performance visual computing engine, which can detect obstacles in multiple directions and actively plan safe routes.

The DJI O3+ image transmission can be up to 15 kilometers away, and supports 1080p/60fps. Combined with 4G, even if the original image transmission signal is blocked or interfered, the aircraft can still be controlled, effectively improving safety.

5000mAh 77Whr lithium-ion battery, the longest battery life is 43 minutes, 28 kilometers, and the longest hover is 37 minutes. It supports cruise control and advanced intelligent return.

