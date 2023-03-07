DJI Ronin 4D Flex

About a year and a half after the release of the Ronin 4D, DJI today launched another set of split expansion solutions to “liberate” this full-frame interchangeable-lens movie camera integrated with a four-axis stabilization system, hoping to “create more flexible, An efficient mobile shooting system that revolutionizes the creative experience.” The newly unveiled Ronin 4D Flex allows users to separate the Zenmuse X9 gimbal camera from the main body. After the recording module, power supply and image transmission system are placed separately, the portable weight of the device can be reduced to 1.8kg, which is about the whole machine 34% by weight.

At the same time, Ronin 4D Flex is also equipped with a 2-meter-long gimbal extension cable, which is convenient for photographers to shuttle and move mirrors in limited spaces such as cars and cabins. With the cable, Zenmuse X9 can also be used as an ultra-small movie-level remote control lens, and the extension cable itself supports 8K lossless transmission, and integrates complete control, monitoring and other signal transmission functions. Ronin 4D Flex is natively compatible with the Ronin 4D control handle and body monitor. Creators can quickly complete the split form switching on the set without any tools. In addition, it can also be equipped with the original translation axis locking assembly, which can break through the weight limit of the lens with the universal kit.

Speaking of lenses, DJI also brought a DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 ASPH for Zenmuse X9 this time. It has a minimum focusing distance of 0.19 meters and a built-in servo zoom motor, so there is no need to re-adjust the gimbal balance after zooming. Its price is HK$11,299 / NT$44,199, while Ronin 4D Flex is asking for HK$5,699 / NT$24,980. In addition, DJI also announced today that ProRes RAW encoding will officially support Ronin 4D in the form of authorized purchase, which allows you to directly record Apple ProRes RAW / ProRes 4444 XQ / ProRes 422 HQ / ProRes 422 LT / H.264 video, the price is HK $7,109 / NT$27,290.