After announcing the launch of the professional handheld stabilized shooting system Ronin 4D in October 2021, DJI announced earlier that the Ronin 4D Flex can be combined in a modular way, by separating the camera from the main body, and allowing the recording module, power supply module, and The image transmission module can be disassembled, allowing the photographer to hold the weight down to 1.8 kg, which means a weight reduction of up to 66%.

DJI Unveils Ronin 4D Flex, a Professional Handheld Stabilized Shooting System with Modular Design

The connection method is through a 2-meter-long extension cable to ensure the correctness of image transmission through wired methods, and also to avoid delays and interference that may occur during wireless transmission.

On the other hand, by reducing the weight and volume of the handheld, it is easier for the photographer to move the mirror in a small space, and it can also reduce the burden of holding it for a long time. Even through the modularization and wired connection mode, The camera can also be set up at the shooting position, and the shooting can be performed through remote control, thereby increasing the flexibility of framing.

As for the extension cable itself, it is compatible with 8K image quality transmission, and has complete image transmission, control and monitoring signal connection capabilities, and at the same time allows Ronin 4D Flex to be quickly disassembled into different modules for use. And Ronin 4D Flex itself can also meet different shooting needs through modular combination.

DJI also launched the DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 ASPH lens for the Zenmuse X9 camera system, which can correspond to a close-up distance of 0.19 meters and has a built-in servo zoom motor system.

For the recommended price, the Ronin 4D Flex, which includes the Ronin 4D control handle and the body monitor, will be sold at NT$24,980, while the suggested price of the DL PZ 17-28 mm T3.0 ASPH lens is NT$44,199 .

At the same time, DJI also announced that it will allow Ronin 4D series models to record videos with Apple ProRes RAW file encoding through paid authorization, which can correspond to ProRes RAW / ProRes 4444 XQ / ProRes 422 HQ / ProRes 422 LT / H.264 and other specifications film, and the paid licensing fee is NT$27,290.

