Home Technology DLSS 3 is more powerful, and the FPS of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” has soared by nearly double |
Technology

DLSS 3 is more powerful, and the FPS of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” has soared by nearly double |

by admin
DLSS 3 is more powerful, and the FPS of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” has soared by nearly double |

“Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras”, whose original platform is Sony PlayStation 4, will be ported to PC on November 19, 2022, and technical support such as ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, XeSS will be added.

(The serial number of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” used in this article is provided by NVIDIA)

PC version enhanced graphics performance

“Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” was launched on PlayStation 4 in November 2020, and the PlayStation 5 and PC versions will be launched 2 years later. The second-generation ultimate spider-man “Miles Moras” maintains peace in New York City.

The PC version of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” has added drawing effects such as ray tracing reflections and shadows. The former can produce realistic reflection effects, especially to correctly render objects outside the screen and in motion, while the latter can make The shadows produced by light sources such as outdoor light, the sun, and the moon have natural soft gradients and further enhance the visual realism of Marvel New York.

In addition, the PC version also supports upscaling technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2.1, and Intel XeSS. The DLSS part supports the new Frame Generation (frame generation) function of DLSS 3, which can greatly improve the FPS performance of the game, but GeForce RTX 40 is required series graphics card to enable this feature. The Super Resolution upscaling function of DLSS 2 can be used with GeForce RTX 20 / 30 / 40 series graphics cards.

See also  How and how much we talk about the League online

The excellent operation design allows players to enjoy the thrill of running as a Spider-Man flying into the sky and shielding the ground.

Ray tracing technology makes the light, shadow and reflection performance of the PC version more realistic.

Whether it is fire or the light on the enemy, there are realistic light and shadow and reflection performances.

The textures and textures of Spider-Man's costume are also quite realistic.

The recommended equipment for the game is to use GeForce RTX 3080, Radeon RX 6950 XT and other graphics cards for 4K60p and the highest ray tracing quality.

DLSS 3 Performance Test

During the test, the Resizable BAR function of the graphics card was turned on, the resolution was set to 4K, the image quality setting template in the game was adjusted to “Very High”, and the highest ray tracing setting was manually turned on. After turning off DLSS and turning on DLSS (high quality) , Turn on DLSS (high quality) + frame generation and other 3 states for performance testing.

However, since the game does not have a built-in test mode, the author uses NVIDIA FrameView to measure and record the FPS performance during high-speed movement in the air for 30 seconds. After confirming that there are no extreme values, the average value of 3 rounds of tests is taken as the result.

testing platform:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Radiator: MSI MEG Coreliquid S360
Motherboard: GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master (UEFI version number F7e)
Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 16GBx2 (@DDR5-6000)
Graphics card: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G
Storage: Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB
Power supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5
Software environment: Windows 11 Professional Edition 21H2 (Build 22621.819), GeForce Game Ready 526.98

The motherboard used in the test is GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master, with AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor.

See also  What is 'X', the super app that Elon Musk wants to create

The graphics card uses GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G adopts new 12VHPWR power terminal.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G is equipped with the wind force cooling solution, which has 10 heat pipes and 3 sets of fans, and the airflow of the rear fans can pass through the cooling fins.

During the test process, the image quality setting template in the game was adjusted to

Test performance in 3 states: DLSS off, DLSS on (high quality), DLSS on (high quality) + frame generation.

The effect of simply turning on DLSS is not obvious, and the performance gain is only 3.71%, but after turning on the exclusive frame generation function of DLSS 3, the performance gain soars to 84.7%.

From the test results, it can be seen that the newly added frame generation function of DLSS 3 can significantly improve the FPS performance of the game and bring a smoother visual experience. It is quite practical for AAA masterpiece games that pay more attention to image quality performance than operation delay.

You may also like

SIE is about to carry out general cleaning...

The producer of Team Ninja’s latest action game...

Black Friday, the lowest price isn’t always a...

Black Friday, the lowest price isn’t always a...

The Bnpl is looking for new models, starting...

Microsoft: Sony has more exclusive games, many of...

Carbon capture and storage: the global challenge to...

Apple wants to buy Manchester United

Apple wants to buy Manchester United

The free DLC “Shoes of Sonic Adventure 2”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy