“Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras”, whose original platform is Sony PlayStation 4, will be ported to PC on November 19, 2022, and technical support such as ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, XeSS will be added.

(The serial number of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” used in this article is provided by NVIDIA)

PC version enhanced graphics performance

“Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” was launched on PlayStation 4 in November 2020, and the PlayStation 5 and PC versions will be launched 2 years later. The second-generation ultimate spider-man “Miles Moras” maintains peace in New York City.

The PC version of “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras” has added drawing effects such as ray tracing reflections and shadows. The former can produce realistic reflection effects, especially to correctly render objects outside the screen and in motion, while the latter can make The shadows produced by light sources such as outdoor light, the sun, and the moon have natural soft gradients and further enhance the visual realism of Marvel New York.

In addition, the PC version also supports upscaling technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2.1, and Intel XeSS. The DLSS part supports the new Frame Generation (frame generation) function of DLSS 3, which can greatly improve the FPS performance of the game, but GeForce RTX 40 is required series graphics card to enable this feature. The Super Resolution upscaling function of DLSS 2 can be used with GeForce RTX 20 / 30 / 40 series graphics cards.

DLSS 3 Performance Test

During the test, the Resizable BAR function of the graphics card was turned on, the resolution was set to 4K, the image quality setting template in the game was adjusted to “Very High”, and the highest ray tracing setting was manually turned on. After turning off DLSS and turning on DLSS (high quality) , Turn on DLSS (high quality) + frame generation and other 3 states for performance testing.

However, since the game does not have a built-in test mode, the author uses NVIDIA FrameView to measure and record the FPS performance during high-speed movement in the air for 30 seconds. After confirming that there are no extreme values, the average value of 3 rounds of tests is taken as the result.

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Radiator: MSI MEG Coreliquid S360

Motherboard: GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master (UEFI version number F7e)

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 16GBx2 (@DDR5-6000)

Graphics card: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G

Storage: Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB

Power supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5

Software environment: Windows 11 Professional Edition 21H2 (Build 22621.819), GeForce Game Ready 526.98

From the test results, it can be seen that the newly added frame generation function of DLSS 3 can significantly improve the FPS performance of the game and bring a smoother visual experience. It is quite practical for AAA masterpiece games that pay more attention to image quality performance than operation delay.