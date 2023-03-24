There is an IT security warning for dnsmasq. You can find out here which vulnerability it is, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 23, 2023 to a security hole for dnsmasq that became known on December 6, 2019. The Linux operating system and the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Session Manager, Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services, Avaya Aura System Manager and Avaya Session Border are affected by the vulnerability Controller, Avaya Web License Manager and open source dnsmasq.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2020-1458 (Status: 03/23/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for dnsmasq – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

dnsmasq bug: vulnerability allows denial of service

Dnsmasq is a lightweight DNS and DHCP server.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in dnsmasq to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2019-14834.

Systems affected by the dnsmasq vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Avaya Aura Communication Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:communication_manager)

Avaya Aura Session Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:session_manager)

Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_application_enablement_services)

Avaya Aura System Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:aura_system_manager)

Avaya Session Border Controller (cpe:/h:avaya:session_border_controller)

Avaya Web License Manager (cpe:/a:avaya:web_license_manager)

Open Source dnsmasq < 2.81 (cpe:/a:dnsmasq:dnsmasq)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2020-1458 vom 2023-03-23 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2020-1458.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4698-2 vom 2021-02-24 (25.02.2021)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-4698-2

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4698-1 vom 2021-01-19 (20.01.2021)

For more information, see: https://usn.ubuntu.com/4698-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:14603-1 vom 2021-01-19 (20.01.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-January/008224.html

AVAYA Security Advisory ASA-2020-114 vom 2020-10-25 (26.10.2020)

For more information, see: https://downloads.avaya.com/css/P8/documents/101071744

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2020:3878 vom 2020-09-29 (30.09.2020)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2020:3878

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2020:1715 vom 2020-04-28 (29.04.2020)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2020:1715

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:0419-1 vom 2020-02-19 (20.02.2020)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2020/suse-su-20200419-1.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2019:3189-1 vom 2019-12-05 (06.12.2019)

For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2019-December/006208.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2019:3188-1 vom 2019-12-05 (06.12.2019)

For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2019-December/006219.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 10th version of this IT security notice for dnsmasq. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06.12.2019 – Initial version

02/20/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/29/2020 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/14/2020 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2020-29B442F83E

09/30/2020 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/26/2020 – Added new updates from AVAYA

01/20/2021 – Added new updates of SUSE and Ubuntu

01/22/2021 – Correction dnsmasq version

02/25/2021 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/23/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

