dnsmasq: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found for dnsmasq. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 9th, 2023 to a vulnerability for dnsmasq that became known on March 16th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Fedora Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source dnsmasq are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2069 (Status: 08.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for dnsmasq – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

dnsmasq bug: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Dnsmasq is a lightweight DNS and DHCP server.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in dnsmasq to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-28450 traded.

Systems affected by the dnsmasq vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source dnsmasq < 2.90 (cpe:/a:dnsmasq:dnsmasq)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2069 vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2069.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1758 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1758.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2123-1 vom 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014781.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1930-1 vom 2023-04-20 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014536.html

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-EECA11A4DF vom 2023-04-03 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-eeca11a4df

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-828BF01834 vom 2023-04-03 (04.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-828bf01834

Github Security Advisory GHSA-VGRX-VHJF-P7WV vom 2023-03-15 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-vgrx-vhjf-p7wv

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for dnsmasq. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/16/2023 – Initial version

04/04/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

04/21/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/09/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

