In the debate about whether smartphone use harms people, I’m actually in the camp of the optimists. It was always too obvious to me that those who blamed the downfall of civilization or youth on digital technology primarily argued from a glorification of paper culture. It’s just that if you want to be intellectually honest, you have to be open to arguments and facts from the other side. That’s why I appreciate this newsletter edition from financial expert and author Noah Smith. He writes that we have to admit to ourselves that smartphones also cause problems. (besides the positive sides they have like exchange, communication, convenience…). Like other authors, he also deals with the almost unbelievable increase in depression and suicide among teenagers in the USA.

An important thought, which can already be found in the headline: it’s not “social media” or “doomscrolling”, no, it’s the telephone-enabled computer with mobile Internet that we carry in our pockets. Smith advocates at least starting with the assumption that smartphones are the main trigger for the problem when analyzing the problems among young people. And not because smartphones somehow flicker too much, but because they increase social isolation.

smartphones, by themselves, don’t force you to stop hanging out in person. But there are several reasons they reduce it. First, they’re a distraction — the rise of smartphones was also the rise of “phubbing”, i.e. when people go on their phones instead of paying attention to the people around them. Second, phones provide a behavioral “nudge”, like a pantry stocked with junk food — when your phone is right there in your pocket, it’s easier to just text a friend instead of going and hanging out, even if the latter would be less fulfilling. And third, in-person interaction is a network effect. If 20% of people would rather be on their phones, that reduces everyone else’s options for in-person hangouts by 20%

He refers to Jean Twenge and Jonathan Haidt, whose work is controversial – but, at least Haidt has to give it that, is becoming more extensive and in any case more solid than that of traditional (German) digital panickers like Manfred Spitzer.

One must also, for example, treat the Twenge numbers that Smith uses with caution and, of course, consult other sources. But the text is still – or just? – worth reading for tech optimists. Just for the sake of debate and what’s at stake, look at the US stats (there are far fewer numbers for Germany, to my knowledge).

