Do you have a Samsung cell phone? Check if your model will not be updated to Android 14 or One UI 6 | Samsung Z Flip | Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung’s upcoming Android 14 operating system has smartphone users eagerly awaiting its release. The Korean brand has officially announced the compatibility of their mobile phones with the new update, but not all devices will be receiving it.

Samsung has previously promised four years of Android updates for high-end phones and several mid-range devices. However, this policy does not apply to devices that are four years old. As a result, the list of smartphones that will not receive the Android 14 update includes the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy A51, A51 5G, Galaxy A71, A71 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7/S7+. More models are anticipated to be added to this list in the coming days.

In order to check if your smartphone is compatible with the new Android 14 update, you can navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. If an update is available, you can proceed with the installation. If not, you can view the current version of your software and the date of the last update.

It’s important to note that in order to enjoy Android 14, your phone must have been released in 2021 or later. Stay tuned for updates on which models will be compatible with the new operating system.

