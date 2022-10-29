Everyone with an iPhone in hand, when you usually want to send photos to the community, will you first get used to retouching the image to adjust the tone, or will the original image be straight out? If you are a fan of photo editing and color jumping, you don’t have to go through a third-party app. The iPhone camera alone has many built-in options for post-production and color grading, allowing you to adjust the tone you like and satisfy. Listen to It seems to be very basic, but really not everyone who has an iPhone can do it. Interested otters should learn it quickly!

filter

The first is the built-in filter of the iPhone. Click “Edit” in the upper right corner of the photo to enter the post-production page.There is an icon that looks like three primary colors in the center of the bottom. After clicking it, there will be a variety of filters to choose from. If you feel that the color tone is too strong, you can also adjust the value below.

Saturation, color temperature, exposure value

In addition to putting on your favorite filters, you can also adjust the saturation, color temperature, and exposure of photos directly in the iPhone album.On the same post-production page, after clicking the sun icon on the far left at the bottom, you can see various editable options.

Selecting “Auto” means that the system will help you determine which values ​​should be adjusted for this photo. “Exposure” is to adjust the overall brightness or darkness of the photo, and “Brighten” will also brighten the dark areas and highlight the highlights. It will make the picture look fuller and more vivid. “Highlights” and “Shadows” adjust the bright and dark details in the photo respectively. “Contrast” can adjust the contrast of the overall color of the picture. To darken or whiten some parts, “Color Temperature” can adjust the picture to cool or warm tones

In addition, “Saturation” and “Vibrance” are also different. Saturation will adjust the overall chroma of the photo at the same time, while Vibrance will only improve the part of the original photo with lower chroma. Adjustment After natural saturation, the overall look will be softer

In addition to the above, there are actually many values ​​that can be fine-tuned, so I won’t repeat them here. In the process of adjusting the exposure value and various coefficients, we are also creating creativity. When the iPhone takes a picture, you can first lower the exposure value, turn on the flash, and put on the dramatic filter. It is said that the film will have the feeling of a film machine. If you are interested, you can adjust it yourself, maybe you will also randomly Adjust to one of your favorite shades!

Add design dialogue and signature file

In addition, you can also add design dialogues, signature files or photo descriptions directly in the post-production interface in the iPhone photo album.The same path is to click “Edit” in the upper right corner of the photo, and then select the pen icon in the upper right corner to add handwriting by yourself (if you are editing photos with an iPad, you can also directly use Apple Pencil to add illustrations or text), you can also click the “+” in the lower right corner to add text or design dialogue to draw according to your preferences

photography style

Then, if you are using one of the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone SE 3 models, you can also use the built-in “photography style” of the camera to color grade. In addition to “standard”, there is also “rich contrast”. , Bright, Warm, Cool” can be selected. After applying it, you can also further adjust the value of color temperature and hue, and retain the natural hue of the character’s skin and environment, so that the color of the picture will not look too hard and cause color cast.

Using standard / rich contrast / bright / warm / cool colors, the effect of five photography style presets, the color of Linzy’s face will not be too different, but the green difference between the trees and grass in the back is obvious.