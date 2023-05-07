Do you know the moon Wi-Fi password? Why do China’s Beidou and NASA both care?

It is not uncommon for countries around the world to build Wi-Fi to allow people to surf the Internet for a long time. But what is the purpose of setting up Wi-Fi on the moon? Why do both China and the United States care about becoming a major power, and even list it as a new goal of the space race? It turns out that the business opportunity is not small.

The China National Space Administration announced a series of space exploration plans on April 24, developing lunar exploration missions such as Chang’e 6, Chang’e 7, and Chang’e 8. Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China‘s lunar exploration project, said in an interview with China‘s “CCTV” that it is possible to build Wi-Fi on the moon.

Coincidentally, since 2013, the National Space Administration (NASA) has cooperated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to build four astronomical telescopes in New Mexico, using pulsed beams to allow unlimited high-speed data transmission between the earth and the moon. The test transmission rate can reach 19.44Mb per second, which is about the speed of ordinary broadband network, so that the moon can enjoy the same fast network service as “earth people”.

But the moon is not inhabited, so why install Wi-Fi?

（Source：Flickr/Charleston’s TheDigitel CC BY 2.0）

Who will install Wi-Fi on the moon?

In 2017, the United States established the “Artemis program” (Artemis program), aiming to return to the moon and establish a long-term scientific research base, and eventually land on Mars. “Artemis Base Camp” includes habitats, power systems and communication systems. At that time, the exploration of the lunar surface will require high-speed communication between astronauts and the space station “Lunar Gateway”, landers, habitats, detectors and other equipment, and there will be a need to set up Wi-Fi.

NASA plans to use multiple 24-foot-high poles to install routers to connect habitats, landers or other large objects, which can make the network more stable and allow probes to “roam internationally” between routers.

China plans to install Wi-Fi on the moon with a similar function. Wu Weiren, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that China hopes to build an international lunar scientific research station by 2035. At that time, there will be multiple patrollers, landers and flying vehicles under the command of the command center to cooperate on the surface of the moon. In order to ensure smooth command and division of labor, it is necessary to set up lunar Wi-Fi.

Can ordinary people also use space communication?

It seems that lunar Wi-Fi is largely limited to official scientific research or exploration. Will ordinary people have the opportunity to use space communication to communicate with the moon? Can you watch YouTube videos on the moon, or video chat with your family? Space missions always need to return a large amount of image data, and the “Artemis Project” not only requires communication between various devices on the moon, but also requires a more effective space transmission network.

NASA began to develop the Deep Space Network (DSN) 30 years ago to receive a large amount of space data in real time. However, the future moon and Mars projects, the DSN is unable to do what it wants, and space start-up companies smell business opportunities.

For example, Aquarian Space has launched a high-speed space transmission network service “SOLNET” and plans to deploy the first lunar communication system this year to increase the bandwidth of the space network to 100Mbps. In addition, European startups Plus Ultra Space Outposts and Musk SpaceX both plan to launch communication systems.

Businessmen can turn their minds faster than anyone else, and the future space network may no longer be exclusive to the government, but can be purchased commercially.

Set up Wi-Fi, build bases, find water, and the moon will become the next focus of competition between the United States and China?

The last space race seems to have happened when the Soviet Union was still “alive”. Now that China‘s space capabilities are advancing by leaps and bounds, has the next space race between the United States and China begun?

After NASA’s “Artemis Project”, it cooperated with Nokia to carry out the construction plan of lunar Wi-Fi. Luis Maestro Ruiz De Temino, chief engineer of Nokia, revealed at the 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference (MWC) in Barcelona in early March that Nokia will launch a Wi-Fi system to the moon this year through SpaceX.

The Nokia Lunar Network provides critical command and control, remote control of the rover, and critical communications capabilities such as navigation and high-definition video.

Another goal of establishing the network is to find “lunar ice”. Nokia pointed out that if the lunar ice is properly handled, it can not only be used as a source of drinking water, but also can be decomposed into hydrogen and oxygen as rocket fuel, and can also separate oxygen for astronauts to breathe.

Not only the United States, China‘s fourth lunar exploration project, the mission of Chang’e-7 is to search for water sources on the moon. China‘s lunar exploration project will enter the fourth phase in 2021, planning missions such as Chang’e 6, Chang’e 7, and Chang’e 8. Chang’e-6 will go to the back of the moon to collect lunar soil, Chang’e-7 will go to the south pole of the moon to find water, and Chang’e-8 will cooperate with Chang’e-7 to establish the basic structure of an international lunar scientific research station at the moon’s south pole.

China also plans to build a constellation of communication and navigation satellites around the moon, a lunar version of the Beidou navigation system. Wu Weiren said that in the future, a large-scale deep space network system centered on the moon and extending to all parts of the solar system will be built.

Both the United States and China are looking for water sources on the moon, and are also actively building scientific research centers and building Wi-Fi. The goddess of Greek mythology “Artemis” meets the Chinese “Chang’e”. It seems that the disputes between the people on earth may bring a peaceful moon after decades.

However, apart from China‘s national programs such as the lunar exploration project, we have not heard any news that Chinese private companies are also trying to install Wi-Fi on the moon. Compared with the more open, competitive, and lively Western market mechanism, European and American companies may set up lunar Wi-Fi faster than China.

Epilogue: Do you know the moon’s Wi-Fi password?

Both the U.S. and China have included the goal of setting up Wi-Fi on the moon, and private companies have also seized business opportunities. However, although basic Wi-Fi will be born on the moon, it will not be able to operate immediately after setting up a router, especially since the moon lacks sustainable power-related infrastructure. Rolls-Royce (Rolls-Royce) is researching the moon’s nuclear reaction capability, or it may become the main energy source for “moon people” in the future.

In 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts took the famous photo of the Earth in lunar orbit—”Earthrise” (Earthrise), but it took several days to bring the photo back to Earth. In the 1990s, NASA developed the “Deep Space Network”, which allowed the earth and space to “make long-distance calls” quickly, and space communication was finally gradually realized.

In the future, with the popularization of Wi-Fi and mature related infrastructure, it is not a problem to watch Netflix movies and dramas on the moon. The only question may be: Do you know what the moon Wi-Fi password is?

(This article is reproduced with authorization from Foresight Magazine; source of the first image: Pixabay)