When using a computer, even just copying text, URLs, or images in a browser tab is so simple that almost anyone who uses a computer frequently already has the muscle memory to simply press Ctrl + C (or Cmd + C) and Ctrl + V (or Cmd + V) to copy and paste. However, this seemingly simple process is much clumsy on mobile devices, including iOS and iPadOS, which are not so easy to do, until recently Apple added a function to them.

do you know? There is an easier copy and paste operation method on iOS / iPadOS

Apple recently added a feature called “drag and drop” on the iPad, the purpose is to allow users to easily use gestures to copy, move text and items within the application, and can operate across applications, although not every first All three-party apps are supported, but most of the apps you use frequently will support this feature.



For iPhone users, any future mobile phone running iOS 15 and later will enjoy easier copy and paste, so links, text and images can now be transferred without switching screens. Having said that, Apple does not force everyone to use the new drag and drop function. The basic function of selecting copy and pasting from the menu after long pressing is still available.



How to use drag and drop function?

As long as you have iOS 15+ installed on your iPhone, you can start using drag and drop. Since it requires some finger movements that you may not be used to at first, you may need a little time to get used to it, but you will find how easy it is to use after you get used to it.