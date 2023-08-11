Do you live in Southern Italy? Then go out in search of the fragments of this meteorite

On Saturday 5 August at 10.21 pm, a meteorite flew over the skies of Southern Italy, generating a splendid show. After a few hours, the hunt for its debris started!

After seeing the chances that each of us has to die hit by a meteorite or a satellite, today we tell you about a great opportunity for anyone you are in the area…and not only!

With a mass between 30 and 70 kilograms, the celestial body in question was at a height of about 77 kilometers above the ground and it was sighted near the border between Campania and Molisemore precisely between the towns of Sepino and Sassinoro.

Do you want to look for its fascinating and unique debris? Then it will suffice for you to know that the meteorite traveled with a speed of about 13.5 kilometers per second in a northeasterly direction for about five seconds. It then became completely extinct west of Lake Occhito at an altitude of 22.5 kilometers.

Fortunately, despite the severe bad weather that has been raging on our peninsula for days, its passage was documented by video cameras of Capua and Vasto of the network Prismathe First Italian Network for the Study of Meteors and the Atmosphere of the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf) and allowed us to know every single movement.

Further indications come directly from the Prisma researchers: “We estimate that there is a residue of mass between 250 and 1,400 grams that it should have fallen in the region west of Lake Occhito, in the mountainous-hilly area in correspondence with the municipalities of Sant’Elia a Pianisi and Macchia Valfortore, in the province of Campobasso. However, the winds could have moved the fragments further, widening the area of ​​fall“.

Certainly (and fortunately) this time no woman was hit by a meteorite while drinking coffee, nevertheless, it is always fascinating to experience first hand or even just admire these extraterrestrial events.

