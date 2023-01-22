This year’s PHANTACi Chinese New Year lucky bag prize introduction:

Lottery level[limited shoe models]30 pairs or more, 3 PHANTACi black card permanent lottery members, 5 pairs of PHANTACi X Reebok joint shoes, 2 PHANTACi X New Balance joint shoes, shopping gold: 5,000 yuan for 1 person, 2,000 yuan for 3 people, 1000 yuan for 5 people, 500 yuan for 10 people, 300 yuan for 20 people, 100 yuan for 30 people.

FLOMMARKET Chinese New Year Lucky Bag Review

The popular shopping store FLOMMARKET launched three types of lucky bags, including 3,888 yuan containing 2-3 items + 1 lottery coupon, 5,888 yuan including 2-4 items + 2 lottery coupons, and 8,888 yuan Contains 3-5 samples + 3 lottery tickets. The brands in the lucky bag include Supreme, ESSENTIALS, WTAPS, YEEZY, HUMAN MADE and many other popular trendy items. In the end, you can also pick up topical shoes such as “All Black Barb” and “AJ 1 Chicago”. It is definitely worth your investment!