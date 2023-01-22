Home Technology Do you recommend shopping for lucky bags during the Spring Festival? 2023 Trendy Store Lucky Bag Contents Review: Barb, AJ1 Chicago… Visiting these 7 stores will definitely make money!
Technology

Do you recommend shopping for lucky bags during the Spring Festival? 2023 Trendy Store Lucky Bag Contents Review: Barb, AJ1 Chicago… Visiting these 7 stores will definitely make money!

by admin
Do you recommend shopping for lucky bags during the Spring Festival? 2023 Trendy Store Lucky Bag Contents Review: Barb, AJ1 Chicago… Visiting these 7 stores will definitely make money!

This year’s PHANTACi Chinese New Year lucky bag prize introduction:

Lottery level[limited shoe models]30 pairs or more, 3 PHANTACi black card permanent lottery members, 5 pairs of PHANTACi X Reebok joint shoes, 2 PHANTACi X New Balance joint shoes, shopping gold: 5,000 yuan for 1 person, 2,000 yuan for 3 people, 1000 yuan for 5 people, 500 yuan for 10 people, 300 yuan for 20 people, 100 yuan for 30 people.

FLOMMARKET Chinese New Year Lucky Bag Review

The popular shopping store FLOMMARKET launched three types of lucky bags, including 3,888 yuan containing 2-3 items + 1 lottery coupon, 5,888 yuan including 2-4 items + 2 lottery coupons, and 8,888 yuan Contains 3-5 samples + 3 lottery tickets. The brands in the lucky bag include Supreme, ESSENTIALS, WTAPS, YEEZY, HUMAN MADE and many other popular trendy items. In the end, you can also pick up topical shoes such as “All Black Barb” and “AJ 1 Chicago”. It is definitely worth your investment!

See also  Digital skills, the EU is slow: the objectives of the Digital Compass are at risk

You may also like

Floridi: “ChatGpt is brutal and does not understand....

Heritage Liaison｜Family members are not alive, can unlock...

Sony announces 13 more games coming to PS...

NZXT launches H9 series case, C1200 power supply...

PSVR2 hands-on test report: very amazing, improved and...

Create 2D cartoon animation quickly!Free App FlipaClip Simple...

How to pronounce this uncommon character? iPhone can...

Windows 98 Resurrection Plan (1): Simulators, Virtual Machines...

The new mobility ecosystem comes to life

“Special Attack Era G2 Fighter” will start the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy