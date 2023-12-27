Home » Do you sleep little? You will be less happy and anxious, science is certain of it
Technology

Do you sleep little? You will be less happy and anxious, science is certain of it

by admin
Do you sleep little? You will be less happy and anxious, science is certain of it

Sleeping little and badly causes more damage than expected. Here are the conclusions reached by a study published by the American Psychological Association which summarizes more than 50 years of research on the relationship between sleep deprivation and mood.

This study represents the most complete synthesis of experimental research on sleep and emotions to date and provides strong evidence that periods of prolonged wakefulness, reduced sleep duration, and nocturnal awakenings negatively affect human emotional functioning“, says Cara Palmer directly from Montana State University.

In fact, sleep loss doesn’t just make us more physically tired. Indeed it can also undermine our emotional functioning, decrease positive moods and expose ourselves more to anxiety. Of course, perhaps it seems obvious, but as often happens, years of even complex research pass between empirical relationships and scientific demonstration.

Specifically, the team painstakingly analyzed data from 154 studies spanning even five decades for a total of 5,715 participants. The peculiarity of each study lies in the fact that the researchers interrupted or reduced the participants’ sleep for one or more nights. Each study also measured at least one variable linked to the emotional sphere of the subjects.

The results demonstrate how any type of sleep loss or alteration resulted fewer positive emotions such as joy and happiness among participants, as well as an increase in anxiety symptoms such as a rapid heartbeat and increased worry.

After seeing the repercussions of sleeping less than 5 hours, one limitation of the study is that most participants were young adults with an average age of 23 years, which is why it is desirable for the future to create a decidedly more diversified sample.

See also  Hyena can achieve the same accuracy as GPT-4, but use 100 times less computing power

Research has found that over 30% of adults and up to 90% of adolescents they don’t sleep enough. The implications of this research for individual and public health are considerable in a largely sleep-deprived society“Palmer himself said.

You may also like

CS:GO fans are wailing in the New Year:...

How to print a Google Maps map with...

Boulders are rolling around, and Perseverance found strong...

The WhatsApp trick to know the location of...

Rockstar “GTA V” program data leaked “GTA Tokyo”...

Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the...

NASA’s Mars helicopter sets new flight distance record

[VBA專案] Solve the problem of truncating the left...

The shattered dream and who keeps it alive

AI Pin, the cell phone replacement, already has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy