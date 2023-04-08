Home Technology docker desktop: vulnerability allows information disclosure
docker desktop: vulnerability allows information disclosure

by admin
docker desktop: vulnerability allows information disclosure

There is a current IT security warning for docker desktop. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for docker desktop on April 6th, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source docker are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-44rc-4548-4794 (Stand: 06.04.2023).

Security advisory for docker desktop – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,9
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.9.

docker desktop bug: vulnerability allows information disclosure

Docker is open-source software that can be used to isolate applications in containers using OS virtualization.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in docker Desktop to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-1802.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products
Open Source docker Desktop < 4.18.0 (cpe:/a:docker:docker)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-44rc-4548-4794 vom 2023-04-06 (06.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-44rc-4548-4794

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for docker desktop. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/06/2023 – Initial version

