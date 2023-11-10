DocsMarshal enters healthcare facilities. Here’s how it works

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cualeva, an Italian software house specialized in Business Process Management (BPM), is increasingly entering Italian healthcare facilities. Thanks to its proprietary software DocsMarshal, in recent years some important healthcare entities such as the Polyclinic of Monza and the Varelli Diagnostic Institute of Naples have been able to manage their business with internal management processes that until recently were not possible for various reasons . First of all, in healthcare facilities, as in any medium-structured company, we rely on specific software which has the task of carrying out more or less complex internal activities. Precisely due to the fact that these software are very specific and often developed specifically for the needs of a company, it can happen that where there is a need for one software to “speak” with another software so that the union of the two software allows a further process is a complicated thing or in many cases even impossible. These problems force the company or in this case the healthcare facility to employ internal human resources to manually compile documents or tables that compensate for this lack of communication between the software, wasting precious time in management but above all considerably increasing the probability of error .

Two concrete examples

To understand exactly the advantages of using this type of software, below we highlight two concrete examples of situations that two important Italian healthcare facilities such as the Polyclinic of Monza and the Varelli Diagnostic Institute of Naples have faced and resolved. These structures, using the DocsMarshal software for a medium-long period (three years in the case of the Polyclinic of Monza and one year for the Varelli Diagnostic Institute of Naples), have been able to solve delicate problems such as the management of beds and communication with patients at their home. Monza PolyclinicThe problem at the beginning was that initially the waiting list was not suitable and the previous software did not provide the right automation to manage patients, there was a lack of information regarding the type of medical professional suitable to manage the type of patient, identify the operating room suitable for the operation and the bed most suitable for the patient’s stay and consequently for the operation. For example, if there was a patient with a fracture in his left leg and the hospital placed the patient with his left side towards the wall, he would have more difficulty getting out of bed or perhaps he couldn’t at all, forcing the facility to change the bed of the patient hoping that there are some available. The use of DocsMarshal has allowed internal professionals to have certain information on each type of patient who enters the facility and prevent them from realizing similar problems only when it is too late. This obviously contributes to an increase in the quality of the service. The objective for next year, for all those patients who have been discharged after an operation or in any case a stay in the facility, will be to create a sort of check list of activities to do every day to understand if the operation was successful end. Everything will be managed completely remotely by the facility staff via the discharged patient’s smartphone, tablet or computer. Varelli Diagnostic Institute of Naples In this case the structure intended to create efficient support for patients at home that wasn’t there before. The use of DocsMarshal guaranteed the connection between the inside and outside of the structure by doctors and patients, also guaranteeing continuity in home care. Therefore the medical assistance provided by the facility does not stop at the first visit, but the healthcare worker can check the patient’s condition in real time or almost in real time through the use of various channels such as Whatsapp, email, text messages, phone calls and direct chat. accessible via the portal of the Varelli Diagnostic Institute. In the future, a connection is also planned with 2,000 healthcare facilities that will send patient data to the main facility, in order to allow immediate data processing, without waiting for the staff of each external facility to send the data to the headquarters from time to time principal.