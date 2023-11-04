Does an NVME SSD case with a fan help? Selore&S-Global M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure with Cooling Fan

Modern NVME SSDs can get extremely hot, this is no secret! Even if you use it in an external case, this can be a problem if the SSD is not sufficiently cooled by the case.

Some manufacturers have now come up with the idea “hey, let’s bring an external case with a fan onto the market”. These manufacturers also include Selore&S-Global with their M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure with Cooling Fan.

Of course, this costs a good extra charge. But does the fan do anything? Let’s also look at this in the test in comparison to a case with good passive cooling.

Das Selore&S-Global M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure with Cooling Fan im Test

At 99 x 41 x 16.5 mm, the M.2 NVME SSD enclosure from Selore&S-Global is somewhat larger. However, this is no surprise, as the fan, which is integrated into the case, takes up a bit of space.

The housing is made from a mixture of metal and plastic. In terms of quality, this “OK” is nothing special. For example, UGREEN and LEXAR offer housings that are far superior in quality.

In return, the housing can also be used completely without tools. There are no screws and the case is simply opened using a clip on the bottom.

In addition to the housing, the scope of delivery includes two USB cables, a USB C to USB C cable and a USB C to USB A cable. Both cables are quite short, but of sufficient quality.

The cooling principle is questionable

At first glance I was rather negatively surprised by the cooling principle. So we have a tiny fan, on the back of the PCB and the SSD.

Yes, the PCB (mainboard) of the case is between the SSD and the fan. The manufacturer has drilled a few holes here, but I find it highly questionable how much air actually comes through.

A thermal pad is included in the scope of delivery. However, this is very thin and only makes “manageable” contact with the housing.

Problem, the case is pushed over the SSD. At first this isn’t a problem. But after the thermal pad becomes warm and sticky, it is extremely difficult to open the case!

Fan temperature controlled and quiet

Excitingly, the fan appears to be temperature controlled. This is not active when idle.

Even when it is active, the fan is sufficiently quiet, but can easily be heard.

The temperatures

Let’s take a look at the temperatures of the case. For this I use a Western Digital SN850 SSD as well as H2testw 1.4.

With H2testw I write the SSD completely and log the temperature.

I carry out the test 3 times. 1x with active fan without thermal pad, 1x with active fan and thermal pad and 1x with the fan disconnected and without thermal pad. This way we can see whether the fan has an effect.

For comparison, I also do the same test with the UGREEN M.2 NVMe SATA SSD housing, which is completely passive, but where the SSD is connected to the metal body.

Oh! The temperatures look good everything else! So the SN850 has to throttle down to avoid overheating.

The fan doesn’t seem to do much, but it does have a slight positive influence. The SSD throttled down to 200 MB/s without a fan.

However, compared to the passive UGREEN housing it looks very sad! This keeps the temperatures of the SSD under control! There was no temperature throttling with the UGREEN cases, which is why the writing process was completed much faster.

In short, unfortunately the Selore&S-Global M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure does not have good cooling despite the fan!

Good RTL9210B chipset

Fortunately, the case uses the RTL9210B chipset. With such SSD cases there are usually two possible chipsets, the JMS583 and the RTL9210B.

The JMS583 is a bit more common, but in my experience it can be a bit “bitchier”, depending on what kind of controller your PC/notebook has. Bitchy = unexpectedly the case disconnects from your PC for a second before reconnecting.

In my experience, the RTL9210B is significantly more stable and reliable here too.

I had no problems with the Selore&S-Global M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure.

NVME and SATA

Another advantage of the RTL9210B chipset is the support of SATA and NVME SSDs.

Performance

But what about the performance of the case? This relies on a USB C 3.2 Gen 2 connection with a maximum of 10 Gbit. Accordingly, the maximum data rate is limited to just over 1000 MB/s.

Everything looks good here! We get 1075 MB/s reading and 1079 MB/s writing. It couldn’t be better with an external SSD with a USB C 3.2 Gen 2 connection!

Conclusion

Unfortunately, I cannot recommend the “Selore&S-Global M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure with Cooling Fan” or only to a limited extent.

From a purely technical point of view, the case is completely OK. The data rates are at a high level (1075 MB/s reading and 1079 MB/s writing) and the case generally worked reliably for me.

This is also due to the RTL9210B chipset.

However, the cooling is not good! We do have the mini fan, but it’s stupidly located on the back of the SSD and PCB. A thermal pad is included, but it hardly makes any contact with the case. It can’t be done otherwise you wouldn’t be able to remove the housing.

In short, I wouldn’t buy this case. I simply think the UGREEN M.2 NVMe SATA SSD enclosure is the better choice.