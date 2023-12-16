Does coffee wake you up or is it just your imagination?

Germany likes to drink coffee. In 2019, we ranked second worldwide in total consumption of black bean powder – only the (much larger) United States of America consumed more.

That’s not waking up

Certain myths persist that also have to do with the fact that coffee has a habituation effect. Many consumers believe that it is the daily caffeine that makes them awake. Researchers led by Dr. However, Carolin Reichert, the deputy head of the Center for Chronobiology at the University Psychiatric Clinics of Basel (UPK), and Professor Hans-Peter Landolt from the Pharmacological Institute at the University of Zurich have now shown at a symposium that things work differently. Because obviously the wake-up effect is only present if you are not a long-term coffee drinker.

“If we are tired after a long day, caffeine can wake us up. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a placebo effect,” explains Reichert. “However, it also applies: If we’ve had a good night’s sleep in the morning and have had a really good night, coffee basically can’t make us any more awake than we already are.”

Chronic consumption

Because: Anyone who consumes chronically, i.e. regularly consumes the same amount of caffeine every day, may already be in a slight withdrawal state with their first cup in the morning. “And one of the withdrawal symptoms is fatigue.”

It is difficult to say exactly when the withdrawal symptoms will begin, says Reichert. “Subjectively, we can notice them around 12-24 hours after the last dose of caffeine. The peak is between 20 and 50 hours. Then, for example, headaches or the aforementioned tiredness can occur.”

Stop it and it will work again

If coffee fans want to feel the effects of caffeine more again or if they want a smaller dose to have a more effective effect, it makes sense to stop consuming caffeine every now and then. “Even if, for example, you have problems falling asleep and staying asleep and feel tense all day, it is worth reducing your caffeine consumption for a while or even stopping it for a few weeks. This way you can do a self-test to see whether the caffeine may contribute to the complaints here.”

Too much is also too much when it comes to caffeine. Caffeine poisoning can occur if the dose is too high. “For example, this shows up in the fact that you are very restless and nervous, feel your heart racing, and get gastrointestinal problems.” Reichert therefore recommends following the guidelines of the European Food Safety Authority, which corresponds to international advice. “According to these guidelines, we should not consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. That’s about four cups of coffee. But of course that depends on the brewing method or how big the coffee is.” It takes about two weeks to really be “clean” from coffee. But there is no real dependency. “If you have an addiction, you might neglect other pleasures or interests because of coffee consumption. This is rarely seen among average consumers.”

