Does exercise have the same effects as Viagra? You might be surprised

According to a recent study conducted by American scientists Mohit Khera, Samir Bhattacharyya and Larry Miller and published in the prestigious Journal of Sexual Medicine, physical activity seems to fight erectile dysfunction with effects comparable to the well-known Viagra. Let’s see how.

Although Viagra can prolong your life, by erectile dysfunction we mean the associated difficulties in having or maintaining an erection. It is therefore not a real pathology, but rather a disorder associated with other primary conditions (vascular, metabolic, etc.).

The research team scrupulously analyzed 11 previous studies with two main experimental conditions: a first group of volunteers diagnosed with erectile dysfunction regularly took drugs, while a second group carried out physical exerciseparticularly aerobic.

In particular, 600 subjects trained with sessions lasting varying from 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic activity three to five times a week. Furthermore, to evaluate erectile function, a specific index was used, l’International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF). The results seem clear.

All those who had carried out physical activity reported (compared to the control group) a improvement in erectile function up to 5 points in the IIEF.

At the same time, those who had taken Viagra or Cialis (another drug used in cases of erectile dysfunction), had improvements on the same index from 4 to 8 points. But how could exercise help?

When we talk about erectile dysfunction, the problem is frequently of a cardiovascular (or metabolic) nature. Precisely for this reason physical activity acting directly on our metabolic and vascular systemwould allow excellent results to be achieved.

After seeing how muscles repair following intense workouts, aerobic exercise can therefore be used as a real non-pharmacological therapyavoiding all the side effects of the aforementioned drugs.