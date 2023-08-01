Does “forest bathing” also work in virtual reality?

The Japanese concept of “forest bathing,” also known as shinrin-yoku, has long been praised for the health benefits it claims to offer. There are now even numerous scientific studies that suggest that it can improve mental health and cognitive performance. It also appears to lower blood pressure and is said to help treat depression and anxiety. The Problem: In a world where up to 5 billion people could live in urban areas by 2030, forests are increasingly difficult to reach or even completely inaccessible for some. Some researchers therefore believe that virtual reality could help here. VR has already been successfully used to distract children during medical procedures. Icy virtual landscapes could ease the pain of burn victims. So could virtual forests produce the same physiological responses as real forests?

A team of researchers from the Czech University of Life Sciences, including a psychologist and several members of the Department of Forest Sciences, have now tested this hypothesis. To do this, she took a group of 15 subjects to the Roztocký háj nature reserve near Prague for 30-minute forest bathing sessions. Then, using laser scanners, they developed a “virtual twin” of the same forest area, supplemented with original audio recordings. Twenty participants, including 10 who had visited the real forest, finally spent 30 minutes in the virtual forest. Lo and behold, questionnaires assessing the participants’ emotional state showed no significant difference between the two experiences (Journal “Frontiers in Virtual Reality”). Martin Hůla, a forest scientist involved in the project, says: “I was aware that the forest was not real. However, the experience was very intense and it was easy for me to forget that I was only in a testing room.”

Another group of scientists studied virtual forest bathing in a paper recently published in the scientific journal Forests. The scientists developed a game for the participants that was based on real methods of what is known as guided forest therapy outdoors. Tasks included taking photos with a virtual camera, collecting various items, and participating in a simple fitness routine designed to give players a sense of adventure. The eight people involved in the study found that their post-game depression, anger and fatigue decreased overall.

Unknown Mechanisms

Researchers are still divided on the mechanisms of forest bathing itself – i.e. the real version. Some scientists believe in the “biophilia theory” propagated by Edward O. Wilson in the 1980s, which states that humans need to interact with nature because they are part of it. Another theory, called the Attention Restoration Theory, states that natural environments such as forests offer people the opportunity to relax from the tedious tasks of everyday life in the technological world. Both theories could also apply to virtual forests.

Of course there are limits. Since the computing power of computers is still finite, virtual forests have physical and virtual limits. Some participants in the Czech study said they felt “locked in” when they encountered the initially invisible forest edges. The technical limitations also mean that the computer cannot perfectly simulate small details such as mushrooms or insects. Also, virtual environments cannot imitate all the sensory impressions of a real forest, such as the smell of damp leaves. One post suggested solving this problem by spreading leaves on the test room floor. The imitation of other sensory impressions, e.g. B. the feeling of the wind, would prove to be more complicated.

Virtual environments can also lead to so-called cyber sickness, i.e. when the eyes perceive movements but the body does not. Psychologists, forest experts and computer scientists hope that further research with larger groups of participants will help overcome these limitations. And the ever-improving technology.

