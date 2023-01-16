Who owns the very popular images created with artificial intelligence, such as Dall-E 2, Midjourney e Stable Diffusion? More precisely: whose images (or photos) are these AIs learning from to create new images and new photos?

Su Italian Tech we have explained often in the last 2-3 weeks (here talking about cinema) that the protection of rights potentially violated by artificial intelligence will be an increasingly present theme in the years to come. This is also demonstrated by the collective lawsuit filed in the United States by Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz precisely against Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and even DeviantArt, which allegedly “infringed the rights of millions of artists”, by training their AIs with scraping (what’s this?) about 5 billion images captured online “without the consent of those who created them”. The lawsuit was filed through the Joseph Saveri law firm of San Francisco, which already has similar proceedings against GitHub, Microsoft and OpenAI.

History Privacy and facial recognition: an Italian startup’s adversative clothes will hide us from AIs by Emanuele Capone

August 26, 2022



1/ As I learned more about how the deeply exploitative AI media models practices I realized there was no legal precedent to set this right. Let’s change that. Read more about our class action lawsuit, including how to contact the firm here: https://t.co/yvX4YZMfrG — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) January 15, 2023

What is the problem of AIs with copyright

The first point of the speech concerns the operating principles of these AIs: they are called generative because they are able to create content, which seems original (and somehow it is) even if in reality it is not really original. Simply put, these AIs look at billions of images online, they memorize them, they learn to reproduce them and above all to use them to create other images.

Ma who they belong to the original images from which Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and others started? According to the artists who are pursuing the lawsuit (but not only according to them), they belong to people who would not have been warned of this thing, who would not have been asked permission for the use of their images and that they definitely have not received any payment for this use. The gist is that their work is turned upside down and that all of this is done for free.

Education and AI Is the Italian school ready for the impact of ChatGPT? by Francesco Marino

January 15, 2023



Non-profit, but with profit

It’s a problem that also affects AIs that express themselves through texts (like ChatGPT), but with images it is perhaps more evident and easily perceptible. And it is precisely a problem that has to do with the basis of learning artificial intelligences: those who develop them rely on huge databases of information online collections, which are made available by companies that do this for work (the best known are the American Common Crawl and the German Laion).

They are made available for free, and this point is an important point: Much of this data is supposed to be covered by some form of copyright, but the idea is that it’s so useful to the community that it’s beyond copyright protection. Especially if you are within the limits of what US law defines as Fair Use (it is explained here): simplifying, the use is lawful if you don’t earn money, so much so that both Common Crawl and Laion are non-profit.

The reason for the dispute is twofold: on the one hand, the concept of Fair Use is not foreseen in the European Union, that is, in a good part of the world; on the other hand, the companies that use these databases (the one in Laion contains 5-6 billion images, hence the number cited in the documents of the lawsuit) rarely do so for non-profit purposes. More or less all, in different ways, more or less evident and with different motivations, ask those who use their tools for “a financial contribution”. That is, money, which they collect from a good they have received for free.