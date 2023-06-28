Does Google Pixel phone consume more battery as it is updated?Foreign media lamented that there is no solution to improve the method. Die Fan: I want to quit Samsung | Mobile Communication

2023-06-28 14:09 Comprehensive report by Lianhe News Network Google launched 7 major updates for Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and other models.

From time to time, major mobile phone manufacturers will update the mobile phone to fix bugs or add new features, but it seems to depend on luck whether the mobile phone becomes better or worse after the update. After Google launched an update in June, a small number of users complained on foreign forums that the new version consumes more power. Foreign media also mentioned that there is “nothing you can do” to reduce battery power consumption other than waiting for the new version update again.

According to the “Android Police” report, Google recently launched seven major updates for Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and other models, including Emoji and a new movie dynamic wallpaper, and added more recording and camera functions. Unexpectedly, it became a nightmare for some users. , The mobile phone overheated and the power consumption increased, and the mobile phone had to be charged twice a day. The report mentioned that the performance of the Tensor chip of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series is not as good as that of Qualcomm Snapdragon, which makes the power consumption of the mobile phone even worse. .

In addition, some netizens have mobile network connection problems, and the effective solution is to “restart the mobile phone at least once a day.” Foreign media mentioned that in fact, the old version of Google APP had already caused battery life to decrease a month ago. At that time, a repair tool was provided for updating, and now the situation of power consumption has increased again. Foreign media believe that this time, in addition to waiting for Google again In addition to the update to solve the problem, “There is nothing you can do (reduce power consumption)”.

Netizens on the foreign forum Reddit also said that they are Google Pixel mobile phone fans, “but these software problems really test my patience”, “(the mobile phone) is getting overheated”, “battery life is now unbearably bad. Some people even said that Samsung’s Galaxy series may be considered for the next mobile phone. But some users said that after the update, there is no problem at all.

